Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation to Issue Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021 on August 4th

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (the “Company”), announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, in a press release to be issued after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH; OTCQX: BVHBB) is a Florida-based holding company whose operations relate to the operations of its wholly owned subsidiary Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. The Company, through Bluegreen Vacations, also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.

