Availability of the Amendment of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

Amendment of the 2020 Universal Registration Document available

Including the 2021 half-year Financial Report

Bezons, July 30, 2021 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], announces the availability to the public and the filing with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on July 29, 2021 of an Amendment of the 2020 Universal Registration Document under the filling number: D. 21-0303-A01. This document includes the 2021 half-year financial report.

This document is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for the regulations in force. It may be consulted on the Company’s website (worldline.com) at the following address in the Investors section and on the website of the AMF at the following address: amf-france.org.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Laurent Marie
+33 7 84 50 18 90
laurent.marie@worldline.com

Benoit d’Amécourt
+33 6 75 51 41 47
benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 4.8 billion euros. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

