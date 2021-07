Marc Peeters, new member in supervisory board of Intervest Offices & Warehouses Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.07.2021, 18:00 | 15 | 0 | 0 30.07.2021, 18:00 | The supervisory board of Intervest has co-opted ir. Marc Peeters to take up a mandate with effect from 1 August 2021 as an independent member of the supervisory board. His final appointment will be proposed at the next general meeting of Intervest.

Attachment New member supervisory board



0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer