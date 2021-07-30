checkAd

Brussel Lamberg H1 Net Result EUR 335 Million

Autor: PLX AI
30.07.2021, 18:04  |  25   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Brussel Lamberg half year net asset value EUR 23,100 million.H1 net income EUR 335 millionSays recovery of our portfolio companies has positively impacted our cash earnings for the first half of 2021 which increased 10% to EUR 427 …

  • (PLX AI) – Brussel Lamberg half year net asset value EUR 23,100 million.
  • H1 net income EUR 335 million
  • Says recovery of our portfolio companies has positively impacted our cash earnings for the first half of 2021 which increased + 10% to EUR 427 million
