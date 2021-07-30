checkAd

DGAP-News The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG Annual General Meeting sets course for upgrade to Prime Standard

DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG Annual General Meeting sets course for upgrade to Prime Standard

30.07.2021 / 18:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

Social Chain AG Annual General Meeting sets course for upgrade to Prime Standard

  • Approved authorized capital also facilitates listing on a foreign stock exchange.
  • Strong operating performance in the core business segment of Social Commerce: Revenue increase of around 80 percent in the first half of 2021
  • Executive Board confirms annual targets: USD 420m in revenue and USD 18m EBITDA
  • Wanja S. Oberhof: "Social Chain AG is ready for its next chapter: The planned move to the Prime Standard is a logical step given the dynamic segment development."

Berlin, 30 July 2021. Today, the Annual General Meeting of Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN DE000A1YC996) set the course for the company's upgrade to the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The shareholders approved by a large majority the issuance of authorized capital of up to 50 percent of the current share capital. This corresponds to (together with an already existing authorized capital) of an issue of up to 5.74 million shares. The new authorized capital was created in connection with the listing of Social Chain AG on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard, which is planned for this year. The resolution on the creation of the authorized capital also explicitly provides for a possible listing of Social Chain AG on a foreign stock exchange. This will give Social Chain AG the opportunity to pursue a listing on Nasdaq in a further step.

Wanja S. Oberhof, CEO of Social Chain AG: "We are planning to move to the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange before the end of the year. This will also make Social Chain shares attractive to investors who generally only invest in stocks in the premium segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In combination with possible capital increases, we expect Social Chain shares to become even more attractive and liquid. The planned change to the Prime Standard is also a logical next step in view of the Social Chain AG's successful business development."

Wertpapier


DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG Annual General Meeting sets course for upgrade to Prime Standard

30.07.2021 / 18:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

