EBA reports on outcome of 2021 EU-wide stress test

The 2021 EU-wide stress test does not contain a pass/fail threshold and instead is designed to be used as an important source of information for the purposes of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process. The results will assist competent authorities in assessing ING Group’s ability to meet applicable prudential requirements under stressed scenarios.

ING Group was subject to the 2021 EU-wide stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA), in cooperation with the European Central Bank (ECB), the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) and De Nederlandsche Bank. ING Group notes the announcements made today by the EBA on the stress test and fully acknowledges the outcomes of this exercise.

The adverse stress test scenario was set by the ECB/ESRB and covers a three-year time horizon (2020-2023). The stress test has been carried out applying a static balance sheet assumption as at December 2020, and therefore does not take into account future business strategies and management actions. It is not a forecast of ING Group’s profits.

Under the hypothetical baseline scenario and EBA’s methodological instructions, ING Group would have a fully loaded common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CET1) of 16.06% in 2023. Under the hypothetical adverse scenario and EBA’s methodological instructions, ING Group would have a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 10.99% in 2023. ING Group published an actual fully loaded CET1 ratio of 15.41% per 31 December 2020. This number excluded €3,266 mln (corresponding to 1.07% CET1) for distributions, reserved outside of CET1 capital.

