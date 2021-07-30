checkAd

Danske Bank Would Draw on Capital Buffers in European Adverse Scenario

Autor: PLX AI
30.07.2021, 18:06  |  26   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Danske Bank would have to draw on its capital buffers in European adverse scenario.In concert with 49 other European banks, Danske Bank has participated in the 2021 EU-wide stresstest conducted by the European Banking Authority (the EBA). …

  • (PLX AI) – Danske Bank would have to draw on its capital buffers in European adverse scenario.
  • In concert with 49 other European banks, Danske Bank has participated in the 2021 EU-wide stress
  • test conducted by the European Banking Authority (the EBA).
  • The stress test should originally have been conducted in 2020 but was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
  • According to the test, Danske Bank would have to use parts of its combined capital buffers in such a macroeconomic scenario.
Danske Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Danske Bank Would Draw on Capital Buffers in European Adverse Scenario (PLX AI) – Danske Bank would have to draw on its capital buffers in European adverse scenario.In concert with 49 other European banks, Danske Bank has participated in the 2021 EU-wide stresstest conducted by the European Banking Authority (the EBA). …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kongsberg Automotive Earnings Fall Far Short of Estimates as Raw Materials Crisis Hits Hard
Siemens Gamesa Gives New FY Outlook After Q3 Earnings
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Umicore Half Year Adjusted EBIT EUR 625 Million vs. Estimate EUR 533 Million
FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Initiated By Albar Capital
AMS Earnings Top Expectations
Hermes Half Year Operating Income EUR 1,722 Million
MTU Aero Outlook FY Revenue EUR 4,300-4,500 Million
Nokia Slips as Analysts Differ on Near-Term Prospects
Parrot Half Year Gross Margin 17.8%
Titel
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Siltronic to Spend EUR 150 Million More Capex This Year; Net Cash Flow to Decline
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Nokia Raises Guidance After Solid Q2 Beat on Profit
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 Revenue, OIBDA Beat Consensus Estimates; Outlook Raised
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Novo Nordisk Shares Rise After Analysts Lift Price Targets
Buy Scatec as Friday's Crash Was Overreaction, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Danske Bank Rises 3% as Analysts See More Cost Reduction Progress
PLX AI | Analysen
23.07.21Danske Bank Q2 Revenue Mix Was Stronger Than Expected, Analysts Say
PLX AI | Analysen
23.07.21Danske Bank H1 Net Fee Income Higher Than Expected
PLX AI | Analysen
22.07.21PREVIEW: Danske Bank to Focus on Costs & Transformation as Guidance Already Raised
PLX AI | Analysen
08.07.21Danske Bank Raises FY Net Profit Outlook to Over DKK 12 Billion from DKK 9-11 Billion Before
PLX AI | Analysen
06.07.21Danske Bank Slips as Nordea Sees Negative Risk/Reward Before Earnings
PLX AI | Analysen