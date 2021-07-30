Danske Bank Would Draw on Capital Buffers in European Adverse Scenario Autor: PLX AI | 30.07.2021, 18:06 | 26 | 0 | 0 30.07.2021, 18:06 | (PLX AI) – Danske Bank would have to draw on its capital buffers in European adverse scenario.In concert with 49 other European banks, Danske Bank has participated in the 2021 EU-wide stresstest conducted by the European Banking Authority (the EBA). … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank would have to draw on its capital buffers in European adverse scenario.In concert with 49 other European banks, Danske Bank has participated in the 2021 EU-wide stresstest conducted by the European Banking Authority (the EBA). … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank would have to draw on its capital buffers in European adverse scenario.

In concert with 49 other European banks, Danske Bank has participated in the 2021 EU-wide stress

test conducted by the European Banking Authority (the EBA).

The stress test should originally have been conducted in 2020 but was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

According to the test, Danske Bank would have to use parts of its combined capital buffers in such a macroeconomic scenario. Danske Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



