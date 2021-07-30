checkAd

DGAP-DD PIERER Mobility AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.07.2021, 18:16  |  37   |   |   


DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

30.07.2021 / 18:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  Name and legal form: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl. Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PIERER Mobility AG
b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4 Details of the transaction(s):
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
  Type: Share
  ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
80.00 CHF 5,000.00 Units  
         
         
d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
80.00 CHF 5,000.00 Units  
e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-30; UTC +2
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
Seite 1 von 2
PIERER Mobility Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD PIERER Mobility AG english DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english 30.07.2021 / 18:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Cosmiq Universe AG: Interstellar-Avatar launched erste Space NFT-Kollektion
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Operativer Cash Flow 6,9 Mio. EUR
DGAP-Adhoc: ams AG: ams OSRAM mit Gruppenergebnissen im zweiten Quartal deutlich oberhalb der Mitte der ...
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Strategieumsetzung auf Kurs - weitere personelle Veränderungen vollzogen
EQS-Adhoc: Zweistelliges organisches Umsatzwachstum - Überproportional höheres Betriebsergebnis - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and FCF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 ein EBIT vor Sondereffekten sowie vor VALUE 21-Kosten und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG schließt Vertrag für Erwerb der KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc.
EQS-Adhoc: Double-digit organic sales growth - disproportionately higher operating profit - group profit ...
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital sichert sich mit der italienischen Serie B attraktive ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
EQS-Adhoc: Lindt & Sprüngli with double-digit sales growth and market share gains
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:16 UhrDGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
29.07.21DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
29.07.21DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
29.07.21DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
29.07.21DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
29.07.21DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
29.07.21DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
26.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Vereinfachung der Beteiligungsstruktur mit Bajaj (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
26.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Simplification of the shareholding structure with Bajaj
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Vereinfachung der Beteiligungsstruktur mit Bajaj
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs