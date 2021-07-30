Capgemini filed on July 30, 2021 its First Half 2021 Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

The First Half 2021 Financial Report is available in French on the website of the company at:

https://investors.capgemini.com/fr/event/resultats-du-1er-semestre-202 ...

An English translation is also available at the following address:

https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/h1-2021-results/

