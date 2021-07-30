checkAd

EssilorLuxottica Publication of the 2021 Interim Financial Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 18:29  |  25   |   |   

Publication of the 2021 Interim Financial Report

Charenton-le-Pont, France (July 30, 2021 6:30pm) – The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica met yesterday to approve the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

EssilorLuxottica’s 2021 Interim Financial Report has been published today.

In addition to the press release announcing H1 results, the Interim Financial Report comprises the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the half year management report, the statement by the persons responsible for the Interim Financial Report and the auditors’ review report.

The Interim Financial Report can be downloaded from the Company’s website, https://www.essilorluxottica.com/, “Investors / Publications and Downloads” section, or by clicking on:
https://www.essilorluxottica.com/sites/default/files/documents/2021-07 ...

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters as well as – since 1 July 2021 via a 76.72% interest – GrandVision network are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

  

CONTACTS

Head of Investor Relations                                 Head of Corporate Communications
Giorgio Iannella                                             Marco Catalani
e-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com                               e-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EssilorLuxottica Publication of the 2021 Interim Financial Report Publication of the 2021 Interim Financial Report Charenton-le-Pont, France (July 30, 2021 – 6:30pm) – The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica met yesterday to approve the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Communiqué - Orange sets out its 2023 ambitions for three of the strategic high-growth areas ...
AMA: 2021 first-half consolidated revenues
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
[iliad press release] Announcement of a simplified public tender offer for iliad shares
RCI Banque: FIRST HALF 2021 RESULTS: RCI BANK AND SERVICES CONSOLIDATES ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND ACHIEVES ...
Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Completes its Qualifying Transaction and Changes its Name to ...
Captor Capital Reports 30 per cent Increase in Revenues and 56 per cent Increase in Gross Profits ...
TELUS secures critically important 3500 MHz spectrum licences
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board