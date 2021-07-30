checkAd

Belo Sun Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX:BSX OTCQX:BSXGF) is pleased to provide a corporate update and respond to recent media released on July 29, 2021.

COVID-19: Belo Sun continues to closely monitor developments around the pandemic with our priority being the health and safety of our employees and our surrounding communities. The Company continues to follow the recommended measures by public health and government authorities. Currently, none of our employees in Brazil or Canada have been diagnosed with the virus.

The COVID-19 situation in Brazil continues to improve as the uptake and distribution of vaccines continue. The State of Para is currently showing declining cases and is mostly in the Yellow Zone classification with the Metropolitan Region of Belém, Marajó Oriental, Tocantins and the Northeast region showing an improved classification of Green Zone.

In the region around the Volta Grande gold project, with the initiative of the State and municipalities, most communities have been vaccinated and the stress on local hospitals is declining.

Indigenous Study: Belo Sun successfully completed and submitted the Indigenous Study (the “Study”) to FUNAI (Fundação Nacional do Indio or Federal Agency of Indigenous Affairs) which was determined to be acceptable (“Apto”) by FUNAI for its presentation to the surrounding Indigenous Communities.

While the current COVID-19 situation has delayed the presentations, Belo Sun has recently submitted health and safety protocols and procedures to safely conduct the meetings and continues coordinating co-operatively with DSEI (Distrito Sanitário Indigena- Altamira- Altamira District for Indigenous Health) and FUNAI on the best process to hold the required meetings and complete the consultation process.

Belo Sun understands and respects that meetings can only be held after the Indigenous Communities safety and health have been fully considered and adhering to all local, state, and Federal COVID-19 protocols and regulations and with respect to the Indigenous people’s land and heritage.

Peter Tagliamonte, President and CEO commented “We are pleased to see the COVID-19 situation in Brazil slowly improve and appreciate how difficult the pandemic has been on everyone. We would also like to acknowledge the great work of the State and Municipal Governments as well as the Belo Sun employees in our region to assist people, implement safety protocols and supply vaccines to the local population. We look forward to an improving situation and consulting in a co-operative and respectful manner with the Indigenous Communities, SESAI and FUNAI to successfully complete the required meetings ensuring all health and safety protocols can be followed”.

