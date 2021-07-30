Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Issue of Equity The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce an allotment on 30 July 2021 of ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 11 September 2020 (“Offer”) as follows:

3,664,106 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 62.60p per share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 6 August 2021.

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing ONE VCT plc announces that, following the allotment detailed above, the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 30 July 2021, are summarised as follows:

Shares in issue Voting rights per share Voting rights Ordinary Shares of 1p each 178,212,202 1 178,212,202 Total Voting Rights 178,212,202

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing ONE VCT plc, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

