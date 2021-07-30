checkAd

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 18:53  |  30   |   |   

Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

30 July 2021
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Issue of Equity
The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce an allotment on 30 July 2021 of ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 11 September 2020 (“Offer”) as follows:

3,664,106 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 62.60p per share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 6 August 2021.

Total Voting Rights
In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing ONE VCT plc announces that, following the allotment detailed above, the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 30 July 2021, are summarised as follows:

  Shares in issue Voting rights per share Voting rights
Ordinary Shares of 1p each 178,212,202 1 178,212,202
Total Voting Rights     178,212,202

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing ONE VCT plc, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights Downing ONE VCT plcLEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86 30 July 2021Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights Issue of EquityThe Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce an allotment on 30 July 2021 of ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Communiqué - Orange sets out its 2023 ambitions for three of the strategic high-growth areas ...
RCI Banque: FIRST HALF 2021 RESULTS: RCI BANK AND SERVICES CONSOLIDATES ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND ACHIEVES ...
AMA: 2021 first-half consolidated revenues
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
[iliad press release] Announcement of a simplified public tender offer for iliad shares
Šiaulių Bankas Group results for 1H 2021
Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Completes its Qualifying Transaction and Changes its Name to ...
Captor Capital Reports 30 per cent Increase in Revenues and 56 per cent Increase in Gross Profits ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board