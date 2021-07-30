DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Change in Forecast Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes its results for the first half of 2021 30.07.2021 / 18:56 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Muehlhan AG publishes its results for the first half of 2021

- Business is running more like normal

- Revenues of €143.5 million, EBIT of €3.9 million

- Recovery in revenue and EBIT forecast for 2021 - depending on the course of the pandemic, plus the deconsolidation result

Hamburg, July 30, 2021-Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7) was able to report a return to normality to a large extent in the first half of 2021. After three months under persistent pandemic conditions, the second quarter saw a gradual return to normal business operations. Revenues increased by 9.4% to €143.5 million. EBIT rose by €3.7 million to €3.9 million and the EBIT margin improved accordingly from 0.2% to 2.7%. The consolidated net income for the first half of the year attributable to Muehlhan AG's investors increased by €2.5 million to €2.0 million. As expected, cash flow from operating activities fell by €11.8 million to €4.8 million year-over-year.

In the Ship segment, revenues fell from €33.8 million to €29.2 million. EBIT decreased by €1.0 million to €2.4 million. Business developed positively in the Oil & Gas segment. Revenues increased by €1.9 million to €34.8 million. EBIT also increased by €0.5 million to €1.5 million. In the Renewables segment, revenues increased again significantly by €17.3 million to €45.0 million. EBIT jumped from €0.9 million to €4.8 million. In the Construction/Infrastructure business, revenues of €34.4 million were achieved, compared to €36.5 million in the same period of the previous year. Despite the decrease in revenues, EBIT improved by €0.5 million to €-0.4 million.