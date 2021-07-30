July 30, 2021

Technicolor: Notification of availability of the financial interim report

for the half-year ended June 30, 2021

In accordance with Article 221-4-V of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), Technicolor announces that its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2021 is available to the public and has been filed with the AMF on July 30, 2021.