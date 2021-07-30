Transaction in Own Shares
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)
30 July 2021
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 30 July 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 364,782 Ordinary shares at a price of 92.6p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 132,945,568 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Uloma Adighibe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 3803
