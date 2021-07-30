Link Global Technologies Signs A Letter of Intent to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE: LNK; FRA: LGT; OTC: LGLOF) ('LINK' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining, and data hosting operations, is …

Clean Carbon Equity is a private company that provides certified and verified carbon credits to the marketplace. CCE began with a focus on the transportation industry and has expanded into providing carbon credits to many other industries. The applicability to crypto mining is obvious, and the potential for expansion into other industries is endless.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE: LNK; FRA: LGT; OTC: LGLOF) ('LINK' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining, and data hosting operations, is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent ('LOI') to acquire Clean Carbon Equity ('CCE').

This transaction is valued at approximately CAD $1.4 million, payable in shares of the Company at a deemed value of CAD $0.80 per share, and subject to an escrow period between 15-19 months. The final terms and conditions of the transaction are subject to definitive documentation.

Stephen Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Link, comments, 'The acquisition of Clean Carbon Equity is a perfect complement to our business, showing Link's commitment to carbon neutrality. CCE is not only a Carbon offset/credit company but also a technology company specializing in plug-and-play systems, making the process effortless for clients. As well as sharing an environmental likemindedness, one of the biggest caveats is that CCE is an operating, successful business, instantly contributing to Link's top and bottom line. As a fellow member of the Crypto Climate Accord, CCE is leading the way in bringing the crypto mining industry closer to its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.'

Jenkins goes on to say, 'Chad Clovis, the CEO and founder of CCE, is a practical yet visionary individual. Having spent a good part of his career as an entrepreneur in the trucking industry, Chad has a high level of experience providing solutions for those in multiple industries requiring or desiring to offset emissions. It is clearly evident that there are synergetic connections between Link and CCE. We share a common goal - to reduce emissions wherever possible and offset where necessary.'

About Clean Carbon Equities

Clean Carbon Equity Inc (CCE) is one of Canada's leading traders of Verified Emission Reduction Credits in the voluntary carbon offset market. CCE sources Verified Emission Reduction credits from our global supplier base, selling them to customers in order to offset the CO2 emissions being created by the customer's operations and manages the retirement of the offsets appropriately. CCE provides customers with value by providing customized transaction options, tailored insights, and scalable access into the Verified Emissions Reduction markets. Through these trading activities, CCE supports clean energy projects around the world, assists customers with reducing their Greenhouse Gas footprint and provides a resource to assist in reducing emissions to support Canada's plan of Net Zero emissions by 2050.