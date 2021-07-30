The combined shareholders’ meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of the NACON company taking place at Lesquin headquarters on Friday 30 July 2021 at 14:00 hours, adopted all the proposed resolutions except resolution 21 after the presentation of annual financial statements (fiscal year ending 31 March 2021) and legal documents.

510 shareholders attending or represented owned 76,148,923 shares out of 84,846,752 shares with voting rights, i.e. 89.74 % and as such over one fourth of the share capital with voting rights. These shares represented 76,148,923 votes i.e. 89.74 % of net voting rights.

Number of shares outstanding as of 30 July 2021 84,908,919 Number of shares with voting rigths 84,846,752 Number of voting rights (net) 84,846,752

Adoption of the resolutions

N° Description of resolutions For % Against % 1 Approval of the parent company financial statements Ordinary 76 137 218 99.99 5 493 0.01 2 Approval of the consolidated financial statements Ordinary 76 136 843 99.99 5 768 0.01 3 Allocation of net profit as at 31 March 2021 Ordinary 76 135 802 99.99 8 024 0.01 4 Approval of related party agreements and commitments Ordinary 76 134 327 99.99 7 834 0.01 5 Approval of report on remuneration of Corporate officers Ordinary 71 460 304 93.85 4 679 056 6.15 6 Approval of the compensation paid to the CEO (A Falc) Ordinary 63 807 659 83.80 12 331 288 16.20 7 Approval of the compensation paid to the COO (L Honoret) Ordinary 63 830 798 83.83 12 308 149 16.17 8 Approval of the compensatIon policy for the CEO (A Falc) Ordinary 64 470 582 84.68 11 668 124 15.32 9 Approval of the compensatIon policy for the COO (L Honoret) Ordinary 63 503 702 83.40 12 635 704 16.60 10 Compensation policy for Directors Ordinary 76 103 106 99.95 35 930 0.05 11 Attendance fees for Directors Ordinary 76 085 744 99.94 47 164 0.06 12 Authorisation to buy back Company’s shares Ordinary 66 591 559 87.46 9 550 952 12.54 13 Powers to fulfill legal formalities (Ordinary meeting) Ordinary 76 135 086 99.99 7 708 0.01 14 Share issue, with preferential subscription rights (DPS) Extraord. 65 066 343 85.45 11 077 381 14.55 15 Share issue, without subscript. rights (Private placement L411-2)) Extraord. 63 465 925 83.35 12 678 627 16.65 16 Increased quantity of shares to be issued (Overallotment option) Extraord. 63 488 827 83.38 12 654 292 16.62 17 Pricing of an issue without subscription rights Extraord. 63 480 660 83.37 12 662 904 16.63 18 Share issue in consideration for contributions in kind Extraord. 63 607 872 83.54 12 535 625 16.46 19 Capital increase through the capitalisation of reserves Extraord. 76 118 701 99.97 23 718 0.03 20 Issuance of shares tendered to a public exchange offer Extraord. 63 522 883 83.43 12 619 011 16.57 21 Share issue reserved for members of PEE company’s saving plan Extraord. 13 425 730 17.63 62 717 089 82.37 22 Overall limit for capital increases Extraord. 76 009 876 99.83 129 211 0.17 23 Allocation of bonus shares Extraord. 63 587 289 83.51 12 554 742 16.49 24 Cancellation of Company’s shares following further to buybacks Extraord. 75 819 243 99.57 324 133 0.43 25 Amendment of Article 18 of the Company bylaws Extraord. 76 122 138 99.98 18 855 0.02 26 Powers to fulfill legal formalities (Extraordinary meeting) Extraord. 76 135 472 99.99 6 310 0.01

Consultation of the documents presented at the Annual General Meeting

Documents presented during the Annual General Meeting may be downloaded from the

https://corporate.nacongaming.com website, « Espace Investisseurs », « Assemblée Générale » :

- Report from the Board regarding the extraordinary meeting

- Conditions for shareholders’ participation

- Resolutions for the approval of the combined shareholders’ meeting

- Announcement of meeting published in BALO n° 76 of 25 June 2021

- Notice of meeting in BALO n° 83 of 12 July 2021

- 2020-21 Universal registration document (filed with AMF on 6 July 2021, number R.21-037) including in particular the parent company’s and consolidated accounts as at 31 March 2021, the management report, the chairman’s report on governance, the reports from Statutory Auditors)

Paper copies of all these documents are available free of charge from the Company’s headquarters.

Calendar for financial communication

This schedule is provided for information purposes only and is subject to change if the Company deems it necessary. As a general rule, press releases are issued after close of the Paris stock-market.

Q1 sales 26 July 2021

Q2 sales 25 October 2021

Q3 sales 24 January 2022

Q4 sales 25 April 2022

Interim results 29 November 2021

Year-end results 30 May 2022





