Aves One AG: Announcement regarding recent media speculation

Hamburg, 30 July 2021 - Aves One AG notes recent media speculation and confirms that the options it is currently considering include negotiations with several investors regarding new equity and/or debt financing for Aves One AG and a possible acquisition of a majority shareholding in Aves One AG by one or several potential new major shareholders. These discussions are part of Aves One AG's announced strategic plans for the future growth of the company. There is no certainty that these discussions will come to a positive conclusion.