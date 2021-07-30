checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Aves One AG: Announcement regarding recent media speculation

30-Jul-2021 / 20:13 CET/CEST
Ad hoc disclosure pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Ordinance

Hamburg, 30 July 2021 - Aves One AG notes recent media speculation and confirms that the options it is currently considering include negotiations with several investors regarding new equity and/or debt financing for Aves One AG and a possible acquisition of a majority shareholding in Aves One AG by one or several potential new major shareholders. These discussions are part of Aves One AG's announced strategic plans for the future growth of the company. There is no certainty that these discussions will come to a positive conclusion.

Contact
Aves One AG
Tobias Aulich, Management Board
T +49 (40) 238 304 600
E ir@avesone.com

Language: English
Company: Aves One AG
Große Elbstrasse 61
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040 696528 350
Fax: 040 696528 359
E-mail: ir@avesone.com
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; London
EQS News ID: 1223182

 
