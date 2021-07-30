checkAd

Carrefour Implementation of a Share Buyback for a Maximum Amount of €200 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021   

In line with Carrefour’s (Paris:CA) capital allocation policy and as announced on July 28, 2021, Carrefour has signed a share buyback mandate with an investment service provider for a maximum amount of €200m, starting on 2 August 2021 and ending, at the latest, on 26 November 2021.

The shares so repurchased will be held by Carrefour with a view to their future cancellation.

This operation falls within the framework of Carrefour’s share buyback program, as authorized by the General Meeting of shareholders of 21 May 2021.

About Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of some 13 000 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €78.6 billion in 2020. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

