checkAd

ALYI Announces New Revolt Token Feature To Be Revealed Next Week

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 20:23  |  42   |   |   

Dallas, TX, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced its cryptocurrency funding partner Revolt Token (RVLT) will reveal on Tuesday next week, August 3rd, 2021, a new RVLT feature management expects to be well received by cryptocurrency enthusiast.

ALYI is building a comprehensive EV ecosystem solution designed to advance the entire EV sector with perpetual contribution to EV technology advanced by the ongoing participation of EV industry leaders. 

ALYI is targeting the participation of brand name EV industry leaders in an annual EV symposium and conference anchored by an EV race event in Kenya.  The objective of the EV symposium and conference is to advance EV technology by building EV solutions for the African market – a power constrained, rugged environment with one of the lowest per capita transportation deployments in the world.  EV solutions for the African market will be applicable the world around.  EV solutions designed and built in Africa also contribute to building an autonomous African economy.  ALYI plans to make a major announcement next month regarding the EV race that management expects will garner substantial attention to ALYI’s overall EV Ecosystem strategy.

ALYI has seeded its EV ecosystem solution with the development of its own EV motorcycle business.  ALYI has recently initiated an Electric Motorcycle pilot program in Kenya which is already generating results expected to set ALYI’s EV business apart from the competition.

The pilot is being conducted in conjunction with the 2,000 electric motorcycle order, the fulfillment of which is being finalized with results from the pilot.

ALYI has designed its EV ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with ReovltTOKEN to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit  https://rvlttoken.com/.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com
Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALYI Announces New Revolt Token Feature To Be Revealed Next Week Dallas, TX, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced its cryptocurrency funding partner Revolt Token (RVLT) will reveal on Tuesday next week, August 3rd, 2021, a new RVLT feature management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Communiqué - Orange sets out its 2023 ambitions for three of the strategic high-growth areas ...
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
RCI Banque: FIRST HALF 2021 RESULTS: RCI BANK AND SERVICES CONSOLIDATES ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND ACHIEVES ...
AMA: 2021 first-half consolidated revenues
Šiaulių Bankas Group results for 1H 2021
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
[iliad press release] Announcement of a simplified public tender offer for iliad shares
Cyclerion Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update
Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Completes its Qualifying Transaction and Changes its Name to ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board