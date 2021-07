ALYI Announces New Revolt Token Feature To Be Revealed Next Week

ALYI is building a comprehensive EV ecosystem solution designed to advance the entire EV sector with perpetual contribution to EV technology advanced by the ongoing participation of EV industry leaders.

Dallas, TX, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced its cryptocurrency funding partner Revolt Token ( RVLT ) will reveal on Tuesday next week, August 3 rd , 2021, a new RVLT feature management expects to be well received by cryptocurrency enthusiast.

ALYI is targeting the participation of brand name EV industry leaders in an annual EV symposium and conference anchored by an EV race event in Kenya. The objective of the EV symposium and conference is to advance EV technology by building EV solutions for the African market – a power constrained, rugged environment with one of the lowest per capita transportation deployments in the world. EV solutions for the African market will be applicable the world around. EV solutions designed and built in Africa also contribute to building an autonomous African economy. ALYI plans to make a major announcement next month regarding the EV race that management expects will garner substantial attention to ALYI’s overall EV Ecosystem strategy.

ALYI has seeded its EV ecosystem solution with the development of its own EV motorcycle business. ALYI has recently initiated an Electric Motorcycle pilot program in Kenya which is already generating results expected to set ALYI’s EV business apart from the competition.

The pilot is being conducted in conjunction with the 2,000 electric motorcycle order, the fulfillment of which is being finalized with results from the pilot.

ALYI has designed its EV ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with ReovltTOKEN to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .