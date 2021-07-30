NextGen Healthcare Fully Prevails in Hussein Trial Jury Verdict

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced that the Ahmed D. Hussein v. Sheldon Razin, Steven Plochocki and Quality Systems, Inc. lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Orange on October 7, 2013 concluded on July 29, 2021 with a jury verdict in favor of the Company and Messrs. Razin and Plochocki on all counts with no financial liability for the Company. As such, no adjustments are necessary to the Company’s Q1FY22 financials, which were reported on July 29, 2021, just over an hour before the jury returned its verdict. The Company will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q today on Friday, July 30, 2021.

