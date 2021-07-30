checkAd

PRESS RELEASE BIGBEN: Report of the Annual General Meeting of 30 July 2021

Bigben

Report of the Annual General Meeting
of 30 July 2021

The combined shareholders’ meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of the BIGBEN INTERACTIVE company taking place at Lesquin headquarters on Friday 30 July 2021 at 15:30 hours, adopted all the proposed resolutions except resolution 26 after the presentation of annual financial statements (fiscal year ending 31 March 2021) and legal documents.

494 shareholders attending or represented owned 12,431,919 shares out of 19,432,288 shares with voting rights, i.e. 63.97 % and as such over one fourth of the share capital with voting rights. These shares represented 15,000,310 votes i.e. 67.73 % of net voting rights.

Number of shares outstanding as of 30 July 2021 19.455.788
Number of shares with voting rigths 19.432.288
Number of voting rights (net) 22.144.033

Adoption of resolutions

Description of resolutions   For % Against %
1 Approval of the parent company financial statements Ordinary 14 814 861 99.18 122 394 0.82
2 Approval of the consolidated financial statements Ordinary 14 814 861 99.18 122 394 0.82
3 Allocation of net profit as at 31 March 2021 Ordinary 14 938 964 99.99 1 295 0.01
4 Approval of related party agreements and commitments Ordinary 14 938 854 99.99 1 753 0.01
5 Approval of report on remuneration for Corporate Officers Ordinary 13 548 514 90.70 1 389 723 9.30
6 Approval of the compensation paid to the Chairman (A Falc) Ordinary 10 149 783 67.94 4 789 329 32.06
7 Approval of the compensation paid to the CEO (L Honoret) Ordinary 10 248 533 68.60 4 690 579 31.40
8 Approval of the compensation paid to the COO (M Bassot) Ordinary 10 142 152 67.89 4 796 960 32.11
9 Approval of the compensatIon policy for the Chairman Ordinary 10 226 450 68.46 4 712 072 31.54
10 Approval of the compensatIon policy for the CEO Ordinary 10 095 995 67.58 4 842 547 32.42
11 Approval of the compensatIon policy for the COO Ordinary 10 095 958 67.58 4 842 584 32.42
12 Compensation policy for Directors Ordinary 14 766 093 98.85 171 599 1.15
13 Attendance fees for Directors Ordinary 14 923 072 99.89 15 859 0.11
14 Renewal of a Director (JM de Chérade) Ordinary 10 610 329 71.02 4 329 325 28.98
15 Renewal of a Director (J De Vrieze) Ordinary 10 612 360 71.03 4 327 294 28.97
16 Renewal of a Director (S Pannetier) Ordinary 10 610 348 71.02 4 329 306 28.98
17 Authorisation to buy back Company’s shares Ordinary 11 030 637 73.54 3 967 930 26.46
18 Powers to fulfill legal formalities (Ordinary meeting) Ordinary 14 938 355 99.99 1 525 0.01
19 Share issue, with preferential subscription rights (DPS) Extraord. 10 965 802 73.40 3 974 233 26.60
20 Share issue, without subscript. rights (Private placement L411-2)) Extraord. 10 541 831 70.29 4 455 851 29.71
21 Increased quantity of shares to be issued (Overallotment option) Extraord. 10 390 143 69.27 4 608 449 30.73
22 Pricing of an issue without subscription rights Extraord. 10 394 488 69.31 4 603 504 30.69
23 Share issue in consideration for contributions in kind Extraord. 10 971 883 73.44 3 968 397 26.56
24 Capital increase through the capitalisation of reserves Extraord. 14 930 244 99.94 9 198 0.06
25 Issuance of shares tendered to a public exchange offer Extraord. 10 951 862 73.31 3 987 355 26.69
26 Share issue reserved for members of PEE company’s saving plan Extraord. 5 632 295 37.55 9 365 439 62.45
27 Overall limit for capital increases Extraord. 14 809 445 99.14 129 010 0.86
28 Allocation of bonus shares Extraord. 10 235 505 68.52 4 702 982 31.48
29 Cancellation of Company’s shares Extraord. 14 938 474 99.99 1 806 0.01
30 Deletion of Article 16 of the Company’s bylaws Extraord. 11 095 051 74.28 3 842 065 25.72
31 Amendment of Article 35 of Company’s bylaws Extraord. 14 934 742 99.98 2 374 0.02
32 Powers to fulfill legal formalities (Extraordinary meeting) Extraord. 14 938 480 99.99 1 275 0.01

Consultation of the documents presented at the Annual General Meeting

Documents presented during the Annual General Meeting may be downloaded from the website
www.bigben.fr, caption « Le Groupe», « Espace Investisseurs », « Assemblée Générale » :

- Report from the board regarding the extraordinary meeting
- Conditions for shareholders’ participation
- Resolutions for the approval of the combined shareholders’ meeting
- Announcement of meeting published in BALO n° 76 of 25 June 2021
- Notice of meeting in BALO n° 83 of 12 July 2021
- 2020-21 Universal registration document (filed with AMF on 6 July 2021, number D.21-0687) including in particular the parent company’s and consolidated accounts as at 31 March 2020, the management report, the chairman’s report on governance, the reports from Statutory Auditors)

Paper copies of all these documents are available free of charge from the Company’s headquarters.

Calendar for financial communication

This schedule is provided for information purposes only and is subject to change if the Company deems it necessary. As a general rule, press releases are issued after close of the Paris stock-market.

Q1 sales                                 26 July 2021
Q2 sales                                 25 October 2021
Q3 sales                                 24 January 2022
Q4 sales                                  25 April 2022

Interim results                         29 November 2021
Year-end results                         30 May 2022

 

ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

 
 

SALES 2020-21
292.8 M€



  



HEADCOUNT
Ca. 920 employees

 

INTERNATIONAL
23 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries
 www.bigben-group.com 		 

Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe’s leaders in each of its markets

 

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Index: CAC Mid & Small – Eligible SRD long
ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP

 

PRESS CONTACTS



CapValue – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01 

Attachment





