Arkadia and Moduurn Enter Into Letter of Intent to Complete Qualifying Transaction

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

CALGARY, Alberta and VICTORIA, British Columbia, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkadia Capital Corp. ("Arkadia") (NEX:AKC.H) and Moduurn Mobility Inc. ("Moduurn") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated July 30, 2021 (the "Letter of Intent"), which outlines the terms under which Moduurn plans to complete a reverse take-over of Arkadia (the "Proposed Transaction"). Arkadia expects the Proposed Transaction to constitute its Qualifying Transaction, as that term is defined by the policies of TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange").

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, Arkadia and Moduurn intend to issue a subsequent news release disclosing the information prescribed by the policies of the Exchange.

Moduurn

Moduurn was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia on September 1, 2016, and is a privately-held software-as-a-service company which has developed a commission-free, white-label digital ordering and delivery service that connects restaurant brands and corporate cafeterias to the on-demand world. Moduurn's solution enables business operators to accept orders directly into the restaurant or corporate cafeteria, from a brand's own website or app and social media platforms. Unlike competing solutions which take as much as 30% of the value of online sales, Moduurn provides a cost effective solution without the large up-front expense of developing custom applications, allowing hospitality, corporate cafeterias, and retail businesses to save money on operational costs, make money from take-out and delivery, and strengthen their brands.

Arkadia

Arkadia was incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta on July 18, 2011, and is a CPC, as that term is defined by the policies of the Exchange. It does not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of assets and businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

Proposed Transaction

The Proposed Transaction consists of several steps. First, Arkadia will consolidate the outstanding Arkadia common shares on a 40:1 basis (the "Consolidation"). Second, Moduurn and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arkadia will carry out a triangular amalgamation under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and continue as one corporation (the "Amalgamation"), which will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arkadia. Pursuant to the Amalgamation: (a) holders of the outstanding Moduurn common shares will exchange those Moduurn common shares for Arkadia common shares on a 1:1 basis; and (b) holders of outstanding options and warrants to purchase Moduurn common shares will exchange those options and warrants for options and warrants to purchase Arkadia common shares on a 1:1 basis. Third, Arkadia will change its name to "Moduurn Mobility Limited" or a similar name satisfactory to Moduurn (the "Name Change").

