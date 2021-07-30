Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

FENTON, Mich., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $4,726 and $9,382 for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021.

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the June 30, 2021 presentation.

Ronald Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Once again, I am pleased with our operating results for the quarter. Opportunities for new loan and core deposit relationships remain strong. Our team's outstanding efforts generated an increase in total loans (net of PPP loans) of $45,629 during the quarter and $62,446 on a year to date basis. These growth trends, along with continued strong residential mortgage activity and a solid net interest margin actively contributed to our strong operating results. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create uncertainties, client relationship growth, consistent asset quality, and stock performance trends are encouraging indicators."

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 11,658 $ 11,919 $ 11,624 $ 12,070 $ 11,215 Interest expense 762 676 972 1,189 1,618 Net interest income 10,896 11,243 10,652 10,881 9,597 Provision for loan losses 6 212 982 1,109 2,001 Noninterest income 4,230 3,854 4,676 5,159 5,292 Noninterest expenses 9,222 9,031 10,971 8,218 7,809 Federal income tax expense 1,172 1,198 642 1,377 1,036 Net income $ 4,726 $ 4,656 $ 2,733 $ 5,336 $ 4,043 PER SHARE Earnings $ 1.02 $ 1.00 $ 0.58 $ 1.14 $ 0.87 Dividends $ 0.080 $ 0.080 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 Tangible book value(1) $ 25.73 $ 24.75 $ 23.88 $ 23.50 $ 22.44 Quoted market value High $ 27.40 $ 24.75 $ 22.25 $ 17.99 $ 18.95 Low $ 23.55 $ 21.90 $ 16.93 $ 16.80 $ 14.90 Close(1) $ 26.00 $ 23.30 $ 22.00 $ 16.93 $ 17.35 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.45 % 1.50 % 0.84 % 1.68 % 1.35 % Return on average shareholders' equity 15.64 % 15.86 % 9.27 % 18.86 % 15.20 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 16.12 % 16.38 % 9.58 % 19.54 % 15.79 % Efficiency ratio 60.97 % 59.82 % 71.57 % 51.23 % 52.45 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.79 % 4.01 % 3.75 % 3.97 % 3.94 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.41 % 0.37 % 0.50 % 0.63 % 0.91 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.55 % 3.79 % 3.44 % 3.58 % 3.37 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 129,944 $ 89,772 $ 76,111 $ 78,179 $ 75,526 Gross loans $ 986,358 $ 1,028,117 $ 1,066,562 $ 1,060,885 $ 1,044,564 Total assets $ 1,309,685 $ 1,303,175 $ 1,251,446 $ 1,284,845 $ 1,237,694 Total deposits $ 1,126,496 $ 1,122,508 $ 1,071,976 $ 1,061,470 $ 1,018,287 Borrowed funds $ 49,500 $ 49,000 $ 49,000 $ 96,217 $ 96,217 Total shareholders' equity $ 122,986 $ 119,360 $ 115,868 $ 114,081 $ 108,969 Net loans to total deposits 86.60 % 90.60 % 98.48 % 98.99 % 101.70 % Common shares outstanding 4,638,614 4,673,932 4,694,275 4,691,142 4,680,920 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,309,942 $ 1,259,119 $ 1,288,199 $ 1,264,105 $ 1,200,966 Earning assets $ 1,234,827 $ 1,206,411 $ 1,235,895 $ 1,210,274 $ 1,146,941 Interest bearing liabilities $ 753,706 $ 735,159 $ 773,132 $ 750,281 $ 711,500 Total shareholders' equity $ 121,235 $ 119,034 $ 117,263 $ 112,565 $ 106,998 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 117,567 $ 115,298 $ 113,444 $ 108,655 $ 102,999 Earned common shares outstanding 4,644,833 4,664,893 4,682,063 4,673,629 4,664,946 Unvested stock grants 20,671 21,922 14,208 14,208 14,208 Total common shares outstanding 4,665,504 4,686,815 4,696,271 4,687,837 4,679,154 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.87 % 0.79 % 0.75 % 0.07 % 0.10 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.66 % 0.62 % 0.64 % 0.06 % 0.08 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.02 % 0.95 % 0.86 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 1.14 % 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.19 % 1.07 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 14.35 % 15.02 % 15.14 % 15.57 % 15.06 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.27 % 13.84 % 13.93 % 14.40 % 14.00 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.87 % 12.34 % 12.38 % 12.77 % 12.34 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.19 % 10.31 % 9.80 % 9.86 % 9.90 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the six month periods ended:

6/30/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2017 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 23,577 $ 22,285 $ 21,225 $ 17,108 $ 13,681 Interest expense 1,438 3,763 4,285 2,263 1,389 Net interest income 22,139 18,522 16,940 14,845 12,292 Provision for loan losses 218 3,543 477 576 125 Noninterest income 8,084 9,805 3,772 3,814 3,372 Noninterest expenses 18,253 15,495 13,200 12,328 10,837 Federal income tax expense 2,370 1,894 1,424 1,163 1,476 Net income $ 9,382 $ 7,395 $ 5,611 $ 4,592 $ 3,226 PER SHARE Earnings $ 2.02 $ 1.59 $ 1.21 $ 1.26 $ 0.89 Dividends $ 0.160 $ 0.150 $ 0.140 $ 0.120 $ 0.100 Tangible book value(1) $ 25.73 $ 22.44 $ 19.59 $ 16.00 $ 13.45 Quoted market value High $ 27.40 $ 26.00 $ 21.00 $ 21.25 $ 18.50 Low $ 21.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.05 $ 18.88 $ 15.10 Close(1) $ 26.00 $ 17.35 $ 20.60 $ 21.10 $ 18.25 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.47 % 1.32 % 1.20 % 1.16 % 0.90 % Return on average shareholders' equity 15.75 % 14.13 % 12.14 % 15.13 % 12.32 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 16.25 % 14.69 % 12.75 % 16.47 % 13.12 % Efficiency ratio 60.39 % 54.70 % 63.73 % 66.07 % 69.18 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.89 % 4.20 % 4.79 % 4.42 % 4.16 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.39 % 1.09 % 1.43 % 0.90 % 0.57 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.65 % 3.49 % 3.82 % 3.82 % 3.73 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 129,944 $ 75,526 $ 73,285 $ 49,110 $ 70,699 Gross loans $ 986,358 $ 1,044,564 $ 813,547 $ 707,364 $ 591,753 Total assets $ 1,309,685 $ 1,237,694 $ 949,790 $ 841,459 $ 730,511 Total deposits $ 1,126,496 $ 1,018,287 $ 792,555 $ 702,035 $ 614,167 Borrowed funds $ 49,500 $ 96,217 $ 54,000 $ 74,000 $ 59,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 122,986 $ 108,969 $ 95,504 $ 63,078 $ 54,255 Net loans to total deposits 86.60 % 101.70 % 102.02 % 100.18 % 95.85 % Common shares outstanding 4,638,614 4,680,920 4,653,343 3,640,060 3,629,097 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,284,534 $ 1,125,064 $ 940,585 $ 797,594 $ 723,786 Earning assets $ 1,225,641 $ 1,068,847 $ 894,357 $ 749,755 $ 631,928 Interest bearing liabilities $ 744,434 $ 692,035 $ 604,469 $ 509,294 $ 499,636 Total shareholders' equity $ 120,134 $ 105,276 $ 93,239 $ 61,219 $ 52,786 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 116,432 $ 101,233 $ 88,762 $ 56,221 $ 49,586 Earned common shares outstanding 4,654,863 4,662,113 4,638,208 3,635,446 3,624,719 Unvested stock grants 21,297 13,844 9,878 — — Total common shares outstanding 4,676,160 4,675,957 4,648,086 3,635,446 3,624,719 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.87 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.09 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.66 % 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.08 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.09 % 0.86 % 0.62 % 0.57 % 0.52 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 1.14 % 1.07 % 0.62 % 0.57 % 0.52 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 14.35 % 15.06 % 14.18 % 11.20 % 11.25 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.27 % 14.00 % 13.53 % 10.62 % 10.73 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.87 % 12.34 % 11.73 % 8.59 % 8.36 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.19 % 9.90 % 11.16 % 9.14 % 8.99 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 GAAP net income $ 4,726 $ 4,656 $ 2,733 $ 5,336 $ 4,043 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (152 ) (151 ) (82 ) (144 ) (110 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 53 54 71 72 71 Amortization on acquired time deposits 2 2 5 5 5 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (97 ) (95 ) (6 ) (67 ) (34 ) Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) FHLB prepayment penalties — — 1,507 — — Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction — — — — — Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments — — — — — Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual — — 265 — — Net gain from COLI death benefit — — — — (173 ) Prepayment penalties collected (33 ) (17 ) (97 ) (16 ) (12 ) Mortgage servicing rights impairment (reduction of impairment) — — (188 ) (176 ) 191 Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (33 ) (17 ) 1,487 (192 ) 6 Adjusted net income from operations $ 4,596 $ 4,544 $ 4,214 $ 5,077 $ 4,015 GAAP net interest income $ 10,896 $ 11,243 $ 10,652 $ 10,881 $ 9,597 Accretion on purchased loans (192 ) (191 ) (104 ) (182 ) (139 ) Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual — — 335 — — Prepayment penalties collected (42 ) (21 ) (123 ) (20 ) (15 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits 3 3 6 6 6 Adjusted net interest income $ 10,665 $ 11,034 $ 10,766 $ 10,685 $ 9,449 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 0.97 $ 0.90 $ 1.09 $ 0.86 Return on average assets 1.41 % 1.46 % 1.30 % 1.60 % 1.34 % Return on average shareholders' equity 15.21 % 15.48 % 14.30 % 17.94 % 15.09 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.68 % 15.98 % 14.78 % 18.59 % 15.68 % Efficiency ratio 61.46 % 60.20 % 59.02 % 52.03 % 52.12 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.72 % 3.94 % 3.78 % 3.91 % 3.89 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.41 % 0.37 % 0.50 % 0.63 % 0.92 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.47 % 3.71 % 3.47 % 3.52 % 3.32 %





Year to Date June 30 Variance 2021 2020 Amount % GAAP net income $ 9,382 $ 7,395 $ 1,987 26.87 % Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (303 ) (290 ) (13 ) 4.48 % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 107 142 (35 ) (24.65 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits 4 10 (6 ) (60.00 )% Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (192 ) (138 ) (54 ) 39.13 % Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) FHLB prepayment penalties — — — — % Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction — (578 ) 578 (100.00 )% Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments — (448 ) 448 (100.00 )% Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual — — — — % Net gain from COLI death benefit — (173 ) 173 (100.00 )% Prepayment penalties collected (50 ) (48 ) (2 ) 4.17 % Mortgage servicing rights impairment (reduction of impairment) — 364 (364 ) (100.00 )% Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (50 ) (883 ) 833 (94.34 )% Adjusted net income from operations $ 9,140 $ 6,374 $ 2,766 43.40 % GAAP net interest income $ 22,139 $ 18,522 $ 3,617 19.53 % Accretion on purchased loans (383 ) (367 ) (16 ) 4.36 % Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual — — — — % Prepayment penalties collected (63 ) (61 ) (2 ) 3.28 % Amortization on acquired time deposits 6 12 (6 ) (50.00 )% Adjusted net interest income $ 21,699 $ 18,106 $ 3,593 19.84 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 1.96 $ 1.37 $ 0.59 43.07 % Return on average assets 1.43 % 1.14 % 0.29 % Return on average shareholders' equity 15.34 % 12.18 % 3.16 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.83 % 12.66 % 3.17 % Efficiency ratio 60.84 % 56.94 % 3.90 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.81 % 4.12 % (0.31 )% Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.39 % 1.10 % (0.71 )% Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.58 % 3.41 % 0.17 %



Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,023,620 $ 11,220 4.40 % $ 1,074,096 $ 11,598 4.38 % $ 1,048,068 $ 10,788 4.14 % Taxable investment securities 89,467 322 1.44 % 58,859 202 1.39 % 62,829 323 2.07 % Nontaxable investment securities 17,234 100 2.33 % 17,165 105 2.48 % 11,449 84 2.95 % Federal funds sold — — — % — — — % — — — % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 101,018 23 0.09 % 52,803 11 0.08 % 21,314 5 0.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,488 14 1.61 % 3,488 25 2.91 % 3,281 33 4.05 % Total earning assets 1,234,827 11,679 3.79 % 1,206,411 11,941 4.01 % 1,146,941 11,233 3.94 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (11,193 ) (11,143 ) (7,753 ) Fixed assets 16,104 15,757 15,509 Accrued income and other assets 70,204 48,094 46,269 Total assets $ 1,309,942 $ 1,259,119 $ 1,200,966 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 223,420 $ 122 0.22 % $ 206,565 $ 121 0.24 % $ 189,981 $ 249 0.53 % Savings deposits 320,000 108 0.14 % 310,830 109 0.14 % 247,687 140 0.23 % Time deposits 161,197 377 0.94 % 168,764 291 0.70 % 181,661 821 1.82 % Borrowed funds 49,089 155 1.27 % 49,000 155 1.28 % 92,171 408 1.78 % Total interest bearing liabilities 753,706 762 0.41 % 735,159 676 0.37 % 711,500 1,618 0.91 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 425,353 393,751 371,320 Accrued interest and other liabilities 9,648 11,175 11,148 Shareholders' equity 121,235 119,034 106,998 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,309,942 $ 1,259,119 $ 1,200,966 Net interest income (FTE) $ 10,917 $ 11,265 $ 9,615 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.55 % 3.79 % 3.37 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,048,858 $ 22,818 4.39 % $ 963,400 $ 21,269 4.44 % Taxable investment securities 74,162 524 1.42 % 59,896 676 2.27 % Nontaxable investment securities 17,200 205 2.40 % 10,991 165 3.02 % Federal funds sold — — — % 16,794 116 1.39 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 81,933 34 0.08 % 14,551 31 0.43 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,488 39 2.25 % 3,215 63 3.94 % Total earning assets 1,225,641 23,620 3.89 % 1,068,847 22,320 4.20 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (11,168 ) (6,787 ) Fixed assets 15,930 15,523 Accrued income and other assets 54,131 47,481 Total assets $ 1,284,534 $ 1,125,064 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 214,993 $ 243 0.23 % $ 180,291 $ 724 0.81 % Savings deposits 315,415 217 0.14 % 239,438 339 0.28 % Time deposits 164,981 668 0.82 % 193,574 1,874 1.95 % Borrowed funds 49,045 310 1.27 % 78,732 826 2.11 % Total interest bearing liabilities 744,434 1,438 0.39 % 692,035 3,763 1.09 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 409,553 318,010 Accrued interest and other liabilities 10,413 9,743 Shareholders' equity 120,134 105,276 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,284,534 $ 1,125,064 Net interest income (FTE) $ 22,182 $ 18,557 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.65 % 3.49 %



Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Compared To Compared To Compared To March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ (736 ) $ 358 $ (378 ) $ (1,359 ) $ 1,791 $ 432 $ 2,230 $ (681 ) $ 1,549 Taxable investment securities 112 8 120 460 (461 ) (1 ) 337 (489 ) (152 ) Nontaxable investment securities 3 (8 ) (5 ) 112 (96 ) 16 129 (89 ) 40 Federal funds sold — — — — — — (58 ) (58 ) (116 ) Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 11 1 12 18 — 18 89 (86 ) 3 Federal Home Loan Bank stock — (11 ) (11 ) 13 (32 ) (19 ) 14 (38 ) (24 ) Total changes in interest income (610 ) 348 (262 ) (756 ) 1,202 446 2,741 (1,441 ) 1,300 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 41 (40 ) 1 243 (370 ) (127 ) 341 (822 ) (481 ) Savings deposits (1 ) — (1 ) 177 (209 ) (32 ) 213 (335 ) (122 ) Time deposits (84 ) 170 86 (84 ) (360 ) (444 ) (245 ) (961 ) (1,206 ) Borrowed funds 2 (2 ) — (157 ) (96 ) (253 ) (251 ) (265 ) (516 ) Total changes in interest expense (42 ) 128 86 179 (1,035 ) (856 ) 58 (2,383 ) (2,325 ) Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ (568 ) $ 220 $ (348 ) $ (935 ) $ 2,237 $ 1,302 $ 2,683 $ 942 $ 3,625





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Total earning assets 3.79 % 4.01 % 3.75 % 3.97 % 3.94 % Total interest bearing liabilities 0.41 % 0.37 % 0.50 % 0.63 % 0.91 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.55 % 3.79 % 3.44 % 3.58 % 3.37 %





Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Interest income $ 11,658 $ 11,919 $ 11,624 $ 12,070 $ 11,215 FTE adjustment 21 22 22 21 18 Total interest income (FTE) 11,679 11,941 11,646 12,091 11,233 Total interest expense 762 676 972 1,189 1,618 Net interest income (FTE) $ 10,917 $ 11,265 $ 10,674 $ 10,902 $ 9,615



Noninterest Income

Quarter to Date 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 1,253 $ 1,845 $ 2,545 $ 3,064 $ 3,869 Net mortgage servicing rights income 1,119 138 509 559 (163 ) ATM and debit card income 511 448 437 460 394 Trust and investment services 403 468 445 464 321 Mortgage servicing fees 362 335 325 293 270 PPP referral fees 74 351 — — — Service charges on deposit accounts 168 166 194 177 119 Net gain on sales of commercial loans — — — — — Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit — — — — 173 Change in fair value of equity investments 2 (19 ) (3 ) 2 7 Other income and fees 338 122 224 140 302 Total noninterest income $ 4,230 $ 3,854 $ 4,676 $ 5,159 $ 5,292 Residential mortgage operations $ 2,734 $ 2,318 $ 3,379 $ 3,916 $ 3,976





Year to Date June 30 Variance 2021 2020 Amount % Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 3,098 $ 5,672 $ (2,574 ) (45.38 )% Net mortgage servicing rights income 1,257 (214 ) 1,471 (687.38 )% ATM and debit card income 959 749 210 28.04 % Trust and investment services 871 710 161 22.68 % Mortgage servicing fees 697 532 165 31.02 % PPP referral fees 425 — 425 — % Service charges on deposit accounts 334 338 (4 ) (1.18 )% Net gain on sales of commercial loans — 668 (668 ) (100.00 )% Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit — 173 (173 ) (100.00 )% Change in fair value of equity investments (17 ) 756 (773 ) (102.25 )% Other income and fees 460 421 39 9.26 % Total noninterest income $ 8,084 $ 9,805 $ (1,721 ) (17.55 )% Residential mortgage operations $ 5,052 $ 5,990 (938 ) (15.66 )%

Residential Mortgage Operations

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Throughout 2020, the interest rate environment was advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing, resulting in record gains. While residential mortgage originations and refinancing activity continues to be strong during the first half of 2021, it is likely to slow down due to lower housing inventory and expected increases in interest rates.

Net mortgage servicing rights income represents income generated from the capitalization of MSR, net of amortization. In each of the first two quarters of 2020, the Corporation recognized impairments in its servicing portfolio as a direct result of the low interest rate environment and a record level of refinancing activity. During the third and fourth quarters of 2020, these impairments had recovered.

In 2021 the Corporation elected to adopt the fair value measurement option for all MSR pursuant to ASC 860. This election resulted in a transfer of $301 to retained earnings to reflect the difference between the fair value and the carrying amount of MSR as of January 1, 2021, net of tax. Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio has been originated over the past two years at low interest rates, management expects the value of the servicing portfolio to remain strong.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to increase throughout the remainder of 2021 as the Corporation continues to add to the serviced portfolio. During the second quarter of 2021, the Corporations added a net $35,268 to its serviced loan portfolio

Throughout the remainder of 2021, overall revenues from residential mortgage operations (net gain from sale of mortgage loans, mortgage servicing fees, and net mortgage servicing rights income) are expected to remain strong, but are not expected to reach the elevated levels experienced during 2020 due to the constrained housing inventory and rising interest rates.

All Other Noninterest Income

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout 2021, as customers begin to venture out with the easing of COVID restrictions and spend more freely.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. Income generated from trust services has remained stable from fiduciary fees for estate settlement services and portfolio management. Revenue from wealth management has increased in 2021 due to strong demand from customers for annuities. Both the trust services and wealth management programs are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. Trust and investment services income is expected to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2021.

PPP referral fees represent referral fees the Corporation earned from the second round of the PPP loan program through the SBA. Due to strong portfolio loan demand, management elected to refer the second round of PPP requests to a third party for processing and funding. As such, the associated referral fees were recognized as a component of noninterest income. As the second round of the PPP loan program ended on May 31, 2021, the Corporation does not expect to earn additional PPP referral fees throughout the remainder of 2021.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2021.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation does not expect to sell any commercial loans over the remainder of 2021.

Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The death of an insured individual occurred in the second quarter of 2020. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from COLI death benefits in 2021.

Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation recorded a $732 gain from an equity investment in a financial institution that was sold. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from equity sales in the foreseeable future.

Other income and fees includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2021.

Noninterest Expenses

Quarter to Date 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Total compensation $ 5,000 $ 5,004 $ 4,958 $ 4,531 $ 4,252 Furniture and equipment 712 637 607 614 618 Professional services 703 624 938 524 571 Data processing 583 509 501 503 535 Occupancy 508 495 475 491 435 Loan and collection 337 406 359 292 229 Advertising and promotional 304 284 184 284 255 ATM and debit card 144 122 125 109 92 FDIC insurance premiums 79 155 59 55 59 Telephone and communication 130 94 64 91 86 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 67 68 90 91 90 FHLB prepayment penalty — — 1,907 — — Other general and administrative 655 633 704 633 587 Total noninterest expenses $ 9,222 $ 9,031 $ 10,971 $ 8,218 $ 7,809





Year to Date June 30 Variance 2021 2020 Amount % Total compensation $ 10,004 $ 8,500 $ 1,504 17.69 % Furniture and equipment 1,349 1,228 121 9.85 % Professional services 1,327 1,093 234 21.41 % Data processing 1,092 977 115 11.77 % Occupancy 1,003 911 92 10.10 % Loan and collection 743 391 352 90.03 % Advertising and promotional 588 507 81 15.98 % ATM and debit card 266 200 66 33.00 % FDIC insurance premiums 234 114 120 105.26 % Telephone and communication 224 182 42 23.08 % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 135 180 (45 ) (25.00 )% FHLB prepayment penalty — — — — % Other general and administrative 1,288 1,212 76 6.27 % Total noninterest expenses $ 18,253 $ 15,495 $ 2,758 17.80 %

Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased due to additional employees, a reduction of deferred loan costs, annual merit increases and an increase in employee benefits. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period, however, commissions are expected to decline throughout the remainder of 2021 as mortgage originations decline.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to continue to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to continue to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements. Professional services are also expected to be temporarily elevated over the remainder of 2021 from expenditures related to the acquisition of the Farmers State Bank of Munith.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase throughout the remainder of 2021 with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. The increase in expenses throughout 2020 and into 2021 is a direct result of increased loan volume due to the low interest rate environment created by the Federal Reserve Bank's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loan and collections cost are expected to decline through the remainder of 2021, due to the declining loan volumes.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The annual increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. In addition to traditional marketing strategies, the Corporation rolled out a new branding strategy in 2020, which resulted in elevated advertising and promotional expenses in both 2020 and 2021. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2021 due to the growth of the Corporation.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2021.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to moderate throughout the remainder of 2021.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2021 primarily due to the growth of the Corporation.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to continue to decline as the core deposit intangible is being amortized based on the sum-of-years-digits method.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corporation paid off three Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, totaling $30,000. The Corporation incurred a one-time early payoff fee in the amount $1,907. The payoff was executed to enhance net interest income and net interest margins in each of the next three years. The weighted average rate of the three FHLB borrowings was 2.17%. As a result of the early payoffs, the Corporation is expected to reduce interest expense by approximately $660 during 2021.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are typically significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,676 $ 121,477 $ 46,757 $ 75,032 $ 35,190 Total investment securities 129,944 89,772 76,111 78,179 75,526 Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 7,670 26,322 27,306 34,833 46,354 Gross loans 986,358 1,028,117 1,066,562 1,060,885 1,044,564 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 10,800 11,100 10,900 10,100 8,991 Net loans 975,558 1,017,017 1,055,662 1,050,785 1,035,573 All other assets 63,837 48,587 45,610 46,016 45,051 Total assets $ 1,309,685 $ 1,303,175 $ 1,251,446 $ 1,284,845 $ 1,237,694 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,126,496 $ 1,122,508 $ 1,071,976 $ 1,061,470 $ 1,018,287 Total borrowed funds 49,500 49,000 49,000 96,217 96,217 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 10,703 12,307 14,602 13,077 14,221 Total liabilities 1,186,699 1,183,815 1,135,578 1,170,764 1,128,725 Total shareholders' equity 122,986 119,360 115,868 114,081 108,969 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,309,685 $ 1,303,175 $ 1,251,446 $ 1,284,845 $ 1,237,694





6/30/2021 vs 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 vs 6/30/2020 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,199 9.22 % $ 97,486 277.03 % Total investment securities 40,172 44.75 % 54,418 72.05 % Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value (18,652 ) (70.86 )% (38,684 ) (83.45 )% Gross loans (41,759 ) (4.06 )% (58,206 ) (5.57 )% Less allowance for loan and lease losses (300 ) (2.70 )% 1,809 20.12 % Net loans (41,459 ) (4.08 )% (60,015 ) (5.80 )% All other assets 15,250 31.39 % 18,786 41.70 % Total assets $ 6,510 0.50 % $ 71,991 5.82 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 3,988 0.36 % $ 108,209 10.63 % Total borrowed funds 500 1.02 % (46,717 ) (48.55 )% Accrued interest payable and other liabilities (1,604 ) (13.03 )% (3,518 ) (24.74 )% Total liabilities 2,884 0.13 % 57,974 2.70 % Total shareholders' equity 3,626 3.04 % 14,017 12.86 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,510 0.50 % $ 71,991 5.82 %

Cash and cash equivalents

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Cash and cash equivalents Noninterest bearing $ 22,454 $ 25,698 $ 23,102 $ 22,108 $ 20,369 Interest bearing 110,222 95,779 23,655 52,924 14,821 Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,676 $ 121,477 $ 46,757 $ 75,032 $ 35,190 6/30/2021 vs 3/31/2021

6/30/2021 vs 6/30/2020

Variance

Variance

Amount

%

Amount

%

Cash and cash equivalents Noninterest bearing $ (3,244 ) (12.62 )% $ 2,085 10.24 % Interest bearing 14,443 15.08 % 95,401 643.69 % Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,199 9.22 % $ 97,486 277.03 %

Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts. In recent periods, the Corporation has experienced an inflow of customer deposits resulting in historically high levels of cash and cash equivalents. The increase in interest bearing cash in the first and second quarters of 2021 is primarily due to funds received from the SBA for forgiveness of PPP loans. The Corporation expects cash and cash equivalents to remain elevated throughout the remainder of the year primarily due to additional forgiveness of outstanding PPP loans totaling $35,195 as of June 30, 2021.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

While the Corporation continues to maintain a strong liquidity position, it is important to monitor all liquidity sources. The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,676 $ 121,477 $ 46,757 $ 75,032 $ 35,190 Unpledged investment securities 118,019 76,384 59,025 58,739 52,647 FHLB borrowing availability 140,000 140,000 140,000 97,500 97,500 Federal funds purchased lines of credit 21,500 21,500 21,500 21,500 21,500 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 PPPLF 35,195 122,583 177,845 206,343 202,184 Total liquidity sources $ 457,390 $ 491,944 $ 455,127 $ 469,114 $ 419,021

Total investment securities

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 5,917 $ 5,942 $ 7,935 $ 19,311 $ 21,339 State and municipal 23,096 17,080 15,768 15,729 14,115 Mortgage backed residential 60,390 32,135 19,101 20,886 12,335 Certificates of deposit 4,932 4,932 5,180 5,921 6,665 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 31,281 25,505 23,110 11,141 15,736 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 1,334 1,117 1,932 2,099 2,242 Total available-for-sale 126,950 86,711 73,026 75,087 72,432 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 1,859 1,968 1,973 1,977 1,981 Equity securities 1,135 1,093 1,112 1,115 1,113 Total investment securities $ 129,944 $ 89,772 $ 76,111 $ 78,179 $ 75,526 6/30/2021 vs 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 vs 6/30/2020 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ (25 ) (0.42 )% $ (15,422 ) (72.27 )% State and municipal 6,016 35.22 % 8,981 63.63 % Mortgage backed residential 28,255 87.93 % 48,055 389.58 % Certificates of deposit — — % (1,733 ) (26.00 )% Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 5,776 22.65 % 15,545 98.79 % Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 217 19.43 % (908 ) (40.50 )% Total available-for-sale 40,239 46.41 % 54,518 75.27 % Held-to-maturity state and municipal (109 ) (5.54 )% (122 ) (6.16 )% Equity securities 42 3.84 % 22 1.98 % Total investment securities $ 40,172 44.75 % $ 54,418 72.05 %

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of June 30, 2021 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One

Year or Less After One Year

But Within Five

Years After Five

Years But

Within Ten

Years After Ten Years Securities with

Variable

Monthly

Payments or

Noncontractual

Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 3,981 $ 971 $ 965 $ — $ — $ 5,917 State and municipal 2,301 8,272 10,639 1,884 — 23,096 Mortgage backed residential — — — — 60,390 60,390 Certificates of deposit 1,726 3,206 — — — 4,932 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies — — — — 31,281 31,281 Total amortized cost $ 8,008 $ 12,449 $ 11,604 $ 1,884 $ 91,671 $ 125,616 Fair value $ 8,141 $ 13,015 $ 11,719 $ 2,147 $ 91,928 $ 126,950

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of June 30, 2021 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One

Year or Less After One Year

But Within Five

Years After Five

Years But

Within Ten

Years After Ten Years Securities with

Variable

Monthly

Payments or

Noncontractual

Maturities Total State and municipal $ 676 $ 803 $ 380 $ — $ — $ 1,859 Fair value $ 682 $ 840 $ 402 $ — $ — $ 1,924

During the first and second quarters of 2021, the Corporation expanded its investment portfolio to generate additional interest income. Total investment securities are expected to continue to grow throughout the remainder of 2021 as management expects deposits to continue to grow at historically high levels. The following table summarizes information as of June 30, 2021 for investment securities purchased YTD:

Book Value Fully Taxable

Equivalent Weighted

Average Yield U.S. Government and federal agency $ 965 1.04 % State and municipal 8,967 1.15 % Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 12,760 1.28 % Mortgage backed residential 45,447 1.50 % Total $ 68,139 1.41 %

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Commercial $ 101,070 $ 183,276 $ 241,424 $ 271,113 $ 260,440 Commercial real estate 573,598 541,428 517,054 483,275 469,039 Total commercial loans 674,668 724,704 758,478 754,388 729,479 Residential mortgage 265,323 258,333 262,770 261,375 268,295 Home equity 41,771 40,205 39,900 39,456 40,114 Total residential real estate loans 307,094 298,538 302,670 300,831 308,409 Consumer 4,596 4,875 5,414 5,666 6,676 Gross loans 986,358 1,028,117 1,066,562 1,060,885 1,044,564 Allowance for loan and lease losses (10,800 ) (11,100 ) (10,900 ) (10,100 ) (8,991 ) Loans, net $ 975,558 $ 1,017,017 $ 1,055,662 $ 1,050,785 $ 1,035,573 6/30/2021 vs 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 vs 6/30/2020 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial $ (82,206 ) (44.85 )% $ (159,370 ) (61.19 )% Commercial real estate 32,170 5.94 % 104,559 22.29 % Total commercial loans (50,036 ) (6.90 )% (54,811 ) (7.51 )% Residential mortgage 6,990 2.71 % (2,972 ) (1.11 )% Home equity 1,566 3.90 % 1,657 4.13 % Total residential real estate loans 8,556 2.87 % (1,315 ) (0.43 )% Consumer (279 ) (5.72 )% (2,080 ) (31.16 )% Gross loans (41,759 ) (4.06 )% (58,206 ) (5.57 )% Allowance for loan losses 300 (2.70 )% (1,809 ) 20.12 % Loans, net $ (41,459 ) (4.08 )% $ (60,015 ) (5.80 )%

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial $ 100,424 $ 183,203 $ 241,424 $ 271,113 $ 260,440 Commercial real estate 564,781 532,294 508,182 481,071 465,749 Residential mortgage 264,448 257,543 262,017 260,665 267,632 Home equity 41,708 40,141 39,874 39,456 40,114 Consumer 4,596 4,875 5,412 5,663 6,673 Subtotal 975,957 1,018,056 1,056,909 1,057,968 1,040,608 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial $ 646 $ 73 $ — $ — $ — Commercial real estate 8,817 9,134 8,872 2,204 3,290 Residential mortgage 875 790 753 710 663 Home equity 63 64 26 — — Consumer — — 2 3 3 Subtotal 10,401 10,061 9,653 2,917 3,956 Gross Loans $ 986,358 $ 1,028,117 $ 1,066,562 $ 1,060,885 $ 1,044,564

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial $ 585 $ 626 $ 673 $ 633 $ 536 Commercial real estate 6,264 6,026 5,602 5,152 4,595 Residential mortgage 2,814 3,280 3,480 3,479 3,278 Home equity 440 453 440 438 372 Consumer 85 92 97 101 102 Subtotal 10,188 10,477 10,292 9,803 8,883 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial $ 42 $ — $ — $ — $ — Commercial real estate 566 619 602 289 100 Residential mortgage 4 4 4 5 5 Home equity — — — — — Consumer — — 2 3 3 Subtotal 612 623 608 297 108 Allowance for loan losses $ 10,800 $ 11,100 $ 10,900 $ 10,100 $ 8,991





Commercial $ 627 $ 626 $ 673 $ 633 $ 536 Commercial real estate 6,830 6,645 6,204 5,441 4,695 Residential mortgage 2,818 3,284 3,484 3,484 3,283 Home equity 440 453 440 438 372 Consumer 85 92 99 104 105 Allowance for loan losses $ 10,800 $ 11,100 $ 10,900 $ 10,100 $ 8,991

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Accruing interest Current $ 976,852 $ 1,018,343 $ 1,057,404 $ 1,058,437 $ 1,042,589 Past due 30-89 days 923 1,636 1,165 1,703 948 Past due 90 days or more 36 120 50 86 361 Total accruing interest 977,811 1,020,099 1,058,619 1,060,226 1,043,898 Nonaccrual 8,547 8,018 7,943 659 666 Total loans $ 986,358 $ 1,028,117 $ 1,066,562 $ 1,060,885 $ 1,044,564 Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $ 9,506 $ 9,774 $ 9,158 $ 2,448 $ 1,975

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Nonaccrual loans $ 8,547 $ 8,018 $ 7,943 $ 659 $ 666 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 36 120 50 86 361 Total nonperforming loans 8,583 8,138 7,993 745 1,027 Other real estate owned — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 8,583 $ 8,138 $ 7,993 $ 745 $ 1,027

The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.87 % 0.79 % 0.75 % 0.07 % 0.10 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.66 % 0.62 % 0.64 % 0.06 % 0.08 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.02 % 0.95 % 0.86 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, less PPP loans 1.14 % 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.19 % 1.07 %

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corporation transferred one commercial real estate loan with an outstanding principal balance of $7,214 to nonaccrual. The underlying collateral for this loan is an extended stay hotel. It was determined in the fourth quarter of 2020 that the hotel's cash flow was insufficient to service the debt in accordance with the contractual terms of the note. However, as COVID-19 restrictions eased in the second quarter of 2021, the hotel has begun making regular, consecutive principal and interest payments. A specific reserve has been established for the estimated collateral deficiency (based on a current appraisal), net of a 70% USDA guarantee and the loan will remain in a nonaccrual status until it is deemed that sufficient improvements in cash flows can be established.

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Net unamortized discount on purchased loans $ 388 $ 580 $ 773 $ 877 $ 1,058

The following table summarizes the balance of PPP loans included in commercial loans as of:

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Outstanding PPP loans $ 35,195 $ 122,583 $ 177,845 $ 211,060 $ 206,901

Despite historically strong credit quality indicators, there continues to be significant uncertainty surrounding the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the loan portfolio. This uncertainty resulted in the Corporation increasing the ALLL by $1,809, or 20.12%, since June 30, 2020. Management will continue to monitor the loan portfolio to ensure that the ALLL remains appropriate.

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Commercial $ 168 $ 206 $ 169 $ 166 $ 171 Commercial real estate 761 727 707 672 654 Total commercial loans 498 444 351 321 325 Residential mortgage 199 183 182 180 177 Home equity 47 46 45 45 45 Total residential real estate loans 138 131 130 129 128 Consumer 24 22 22 22 25 Gross loans $ 262 $ 249 $ 226 $ 215 $ 213

COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity

The communities which the Corporation serves are not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Corporation has committed significant efforts to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program through the SBA.

The Corporation considered the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation's loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 6 months or less.

The Corporation also provided a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months, waiving assessments of penalties and late fees, halting foreclosure actions and evictions, and offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.

As outlined in the following table, the majority of the Corporation's portfolio and serviced loans have returned to normal principal and interest payments. The balance of those loans with deferrals are actively monitored and specific reserves have been established where appropriate.

The table below outlines the active COVID-19 related loan modifications as of June 30, 2021:

Number of

Modifications Outstanding

Balance % of Portfolio Commercial real estate 1 104 0.02 % Portfolio residential mortgage loans 5 1,356 0.51 % Total portfolio modifications 6 $ 1,460 0.15 % Residential mortgage loans serviced for FHLMC 25 $ 5,922 1.02 %

The accommodation industry was particularly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to executive action put in place by the government, including stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions, hotel occupancy rates were reduced drastically. The Corporation has 15 commercial loans in its portfolio in the accommodation industry with a book balance of $19,634. Of these loans, approximately 52% are at least partially government-backed by guarantees from either the SBA or USDA.

The Corporation was extremely active in participating in the PPP loan program. The Corporation funded 1,370 PPP loans totaling $216,205. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the SBA began processing PPP forgiveness applications, which reduced the outstanding balance of PPP loans to $35,195 as of June 30, 2021.

The Corporation generated $6,799 in fees from the SBA through the first round of the PPP loan program since April 2020. The income is being recognized over the life of the PPP loans (24 to 60 months) based on the level yield method or upon forgiveness. As of June 30, 2021, the Corporation has recognized $6,337 in income, with $462 remaining as unearned income.

During the first quarter of 2021, the SBA began processing applications for a second round of PPP loans. The Corporation is utilizing a third-party for the processing of applications and funding of these loans. The Corporation is generating referral fee income for the second round of the PPP loan program. As of June 30, 2021, the Corporation generated $425 in referral fees.

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Corporate owned life insurance $ 25,638 $ 10,354 $ 10,291 $ 10,225 $ 10,115 Premises and equipment, net 16,231 15,969 15,461 15,267 15,323 Mortgage servicing rights 6,523 5,404 4,885 4,376 3,816 Accrued interest receivable 4,423 5,451 5,068 5,645 5,266 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,488 3,488 3,488 3,488 3,488 Goodwill 3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219 Right-of-use assets 1,364 1,139 364 387 409 Derivatives 601 1,009 1,331 1,772 1,311 Core deposit intangibles 406 474 541 632 722 Other assets 1,944 2,080 962 1,005 1,382 All other assets $ 63,837 $ 48,587 $ 45,610 $ 46,016 $ 45,051 6/30/2021 vs 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 vs 6/30/2020 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Corporate owned life insurance $ 15,284 147.61 % $ 15,523 153.47 % Premises and equipment, net 262 1.64 % 908 5.93 % Mortgage servicing rights 1,119 20.71 % 2,707 70.94 % Accrued interest receivable (1,028 ) (18.86 )% (843 ) (16.01 )% Federal Home Loan Bank stock — — % — — % Goodwill — — % — — % Right-of-use assets 225 19.75 % 955 233.50 % Derivatives (408 ) (40.44 )% (710 ) (54.16 )% Core deposit intangibles (68 ) (14.35 )% (316 ) (43.77 )% Other assets (136 ) (6.54 )% 562 40.67 % All other assets $ 15,250 31.39 % $ 18,786 41.70 %

Corporate owned life insurance represents the cash surrender value of life insurance policies owned by the Corporation on the lives of key members of management. The increase in Corporate owned life insurance in the second quarter of 2021 is due to the purchase of $15,000 in additional policies.

Mortgage servicing rights are servicing assets that are recognized from the sales of mortgage loans. The increase in mortgage servicing rights is due to the increased volume of residential mortgage loan sales. The Corporation expects the serviced loan portfolio to continue to grow throughout the remainder of 2021 as mortgage loan demand has remained elevated.

Right-of-use assets were established pursuant to the adoption of ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)", on January 1, 2019. Right-of-use assets are recognized at the lease commencement date based on the estimated present value of the lease payments over the lease term, for leases that are longer than 12 months. The increase in the Corporation's right-of-use assets in the first quarter of 2021 is due to the recognition of two additional lease obligations.

Derivatives represent the fair value of interest rate lock commitments and mandatory forward loan sales commitments that are in a gain position. These balances can fluctuate from period to period based on changes in interest rates and the volume of the Corporation's loan pipeline.

Other assets includes miscellaneous other asset items, none of which are individually significant.

Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of: