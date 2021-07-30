Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (FRA: 38G) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”) today announced the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2021.

"We are pleased with our progress in Q1, having completed a financing, as well as finalizing agreements with CMG and Cannahive, and submitting NNCP notifications for our 2.0 products.” said Dr. Arup Sen, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sproutly. “We remain focused and committed to creating a sustainable business developing innovative cannabis products for the Canadian market.”