checkAd

Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 22:00  |  22   |   |   

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (FRA: 38G) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”) today announced the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2021.

"We are pleased with our progress in Q1, having completed a financing, as well as finalizing agreements with CMG and Cannahive, and submitting NNCP notifications for our 2.0 products.” said Dr. Arup Sen, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sproutly. “We remain focused and committed to creating a sustainable business developing innovative cannabis products for the Canadian market.”

Highlights for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2021

  • The Company issued 26,966,037 units at $0.05 per unit for a total of $1,348,302, with each Unit consisting of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.07 for a period of two years from the date of issue.
  • The Company announced it executed a definitive agreement with CannaHive. This agreement finalizes the commercial arrangement with CannaHive to produce Cannabis 2.0 products at THR’s licensed facility. This agreement allows Sproutly to utilize CannaHive’s proprietary manufacturing and packaging equipment and related intellectual property to manufacture cannabis infused edibles, such as gummies and candies, at the THR facility.
  • The Company completed the formulation of its initial edible gummy and beverage products and filed with Health Canada its NNCP notification required to sell these products in Canada.
  • The Company executed a Definitive Agreement with CMG. The Agreement allows Sproutly to utilize brands developed by CMG and its affiliates and expand its innovative product portfolio (the “Acquired Products”) that will be produced and sold by THR. The Agreement will allow Sproutly to facilitate potential business-to-business sales of proprietary whole plant extracts to CMG’s network of Guild members.

Subsequent Events

  • Pursuant to a convertible debenture indenture dated October 24, 2018 between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as trustee, the Company has converted a principal amount of $250,000 under the Indenture. Pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, all accrued and unpaid interest on the converted Principal also becomes due and payable and the Company settled $8,222.22 in interest through the issuance of 91,358 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.09 per share.

Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

Seite 1 von 3
Sproutly Canada Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (FRA: 38G) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”) today announced the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2021. "We are pleased with our progress in Q1, having completed a financing, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eutelsat Communications:  Full Year 2020-21 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oatly ...
BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 SEQUOIA Trial Comparing BRUKINSA ...
Jon R. Moeller Elected P&G President and Chief Executive Officer
Lantheus Announces the First and Only FDA Cleared AI-Enabled PSMA Digital Application, aPROMISE, ...
Aptar Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
GSK announces FDA approval for Nucala (mepolizumab) for use in adults with chronic rhinosinusitis ...
Humana Prices $3.0 Billion Debt Offering
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Completes Disposition of Substantial Majority of its Office ...
TotalEnergies: Financial Report – 1st half 2021
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21Sproutly Issues Shares in Lieu of Semi-Annual Interest Payment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten