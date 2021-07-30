checkAd

PowerTap Enters Into an Exclusive Middle East Distribution Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6B)(OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company” or “MOVE”) is pleased to announce it has partnered with Viridian Hydrogen UAE (“Viridian”) to help establish a hydrogen ecosystem in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and throughout the Middle East to meet the growing demand for alternatives to fossil fuels.

Viridian provides integrated solutions across the hydrogen sector. The team at Viridian has an extensive understanding of the diverse renewable opportunities present throughout the UAE and the Middle East. Viridian's leadership and Advisory Board members will work together with PowerTap to build lasting partnerships built on a commitment to innovation and collaboration with key regional stakeholders.

Viridian is well positioned to work with a variety of companies and governmental agencies in the MENA region to maximize the potential of hydrogen through the roll-out of the next generation PowerTap hydrogen filling stations. The key stakeholders have extensive experience in renewable energy production that when coupled with their deep history in the region result in an ideal partnership.

The collaboration between MOVE and Viridian will help both private and public entities meet the growing need for renewable options across the UAE in the coming years. The partnership between MOVE and Viridian is committed to balancing the economic and environmental mandates to transition the UAE into a global leader in hydrogen production, distribution, utilization, and carbon capture technology.

This initiative is in keeping with UAE Vision 2021 whose directives include the support of clean energy and the implementation of renewable growth plans. “Viridian is ideally situated to tap into hydrogen's vast potential and secure the energy needs of the United Arab Emirates and throughout the Middle East not only today but well into the future,” according to Mr. Saad Khan, Partner of Viridian Hydrogen UAE.

Viridian has been tasked to support PowerTap in continuing to build on the momentum they have established in the United States through their partnership with the Andretti Group, an independent operator of approximately 100+ retail fueling stations in the United States to replicate this best-in-class partnership model throughout the Middle East. Currently, having only two hydrogen fueling stations across the entire UAE, PowerTap is perfectly positioned to help strategically develop a hydrogen highway utilizing many of the country’s 643 fueling stations.

