First Business Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (“First Business”) (Nasdaq: FBIZ) announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.18 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.66% based on Thursday’s market close price of $27.07. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in April 2021, and, based on our second quarter 2021 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 18.9%. This regular cash dividend is payable on August 19, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2021.

