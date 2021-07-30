Southern California Bancorp to Participate at the KBW Community Bank Investor Conference

The corporate investor presentation used at the conference is available on the Company’s website at https://www.banksocal.com/about-us/financials/ .

Southern California Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: BCAL), the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the “Bank”) announces that management will participate in the KBW Community Bank Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, and Thursday, August 5, 2021. David Rainer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Dolan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the conference.

ABOUT BANK OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AND SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BANCORP

A growing commercial bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County and Riverside County.

Southern California Bancorp is a registered bank holding company formed for the purpose of acquiring control of the Bank. The Bank became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in a reorganization transaction that closed on May 15, 2020.

For more information, please visit banksocal.com or call (844) BNK-SOCAL.

