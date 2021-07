Cimpress Posts 2021 Virtual Investor Day Video Content and Registration Link for Live Q&A Session

Today Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted prepared video content for its previously announced 2021 Virtual Investor Day at the event site, investorday.cimpress.com. In these videos, hear from the following executives:

Cimpress and Vistaprint Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert Keane

Cimpress and Vistaprint Chief Financial Officer Sean Quinn

Cimpress and Vistaprint Chief Technology Officer Maarten Wensveen

Vistaprint President, North American Business Emily Whittaker

Vistaprint President, International Business Florian Baumgartner

Vistaprint Chief Data Officer Sebastian Klapdor

Vistaprint Chief Marketing Officer Ricky Engelberg

The Print Group and Pixartprinting Chief Executive Officer Paolo Roatta

BuildASign Chief Executive Officer Bryan Kranik

Cimpress will also host a live video Q&A session on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11am EDT with Cimpress and Vistaprint executives. Investors who wish to participate in the live event must register at investorday.cimpress.com. Questions can be pre-submitted by emailing ir@cimpress.com.