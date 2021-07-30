Taitron Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of common stock, payable on August 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2021. Under our revised dividend policy, the Company will now target a cash dividend to our stockholders in the amount of $0.16 per share per annum, payable in equal $0.04 per share quarterly installments.



Subsequent dividend declarations and the establishment of record and payment dates for such future dividend payments, if any, are subject to the Board of Directors' continuing determination that the dividend policy is in the best interests of the Company's stockholders. The dividend policy may be suspended or cancelled at the discretion of the Board of Directors at any time.