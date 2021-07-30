Oil-Dri Announces Price Increases on Clay Absorbents and Sports Field Products

CHICAGO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today announced that it will implement price increases of its clay absorbents and sports field products, effective September 1, 2021. These price increases will range from 5% to 9%, depending on the product.



Although Oil-Dri is continuously improving its manufacturing efficiencies, price adjustments are necessary as the company is facing significant cost increases across all input channels, including packaging, materials, natural gas, and non-fuel manufacturing costs.