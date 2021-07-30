checkAd

Baudax Bio Announces Date of Reconvened Special Meeting

Special Meeting to be reconvened on August 11, 2021 solely with respect to Proposal 1

MALVERN, Pa., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, recently announced that it has adjourned its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) solely with respect to Proposal 1 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement (“Proxy Statement”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 14, 2021. Proposal 1 is a proposal to amend the Company’s Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 100 million shares to 190 million shares. The Company had adjourned the Special Meeting with respect to Proposal 1 to provide its shareholders additional time to vote on Proposal 1. The Special Meeting will resume with respect to Proposal 1 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on August 11, 2021 and will continue to be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BXRX2021.

The record date for determining shareholders eligible to vote at the Special Meeting will remain the close of business on June 2, 2021. Shareholders who have already submitted a proxy do not need to vote again for the reconvened Special Meeting, as the proxies submitted will remain valid. Shareholders who have already submitted proxies and want to change their vote with respect to Proposal 1 can update their vote in the manner set forth in the Proxy Statement. Your vote will be recorded at the Special Meeting in accordance with your most recently submitted proxy.

Shareholders as of close of business on the June 2, 2021 record date who have not voted are encouraged to vote online at www.proxyvote.com or by telephone at 1-800-690-6903. Shareholders needing assistance voting or have questions may contact the Company’s proxy solicitation firm, Okapi Partners, at info@okapipartners.com or (855) 208-8902.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs which is currently in preclinical studies. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

