Enable Midstream Announces Quarterly Distributions

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared today a quarterly cash distribution of $0.16525 per unit on all outstanding common units for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The distribution is unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly cash distribution of $0.16525 per unit on all outstanding common units will be paid Aug. 24, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business Aug. 12, 2021.

Enable also announced today that the board declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5439 per unit on all Series A Preferred Units for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The quarterly cash distribution of $0.5439 on all Series A Preferred Units outstanding will be paid Aug. 13, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business July 30, 2021.