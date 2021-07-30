Crown Castle to Present at the Cowen 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit

HOUSTON, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Ben Lowe, Crown Castle’s Vice President of Corporate Finance and Treasurer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time at the Cowen 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 40 minutes. The live webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle’s website at www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.



ABOUT CROWN CASTLE