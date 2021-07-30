Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, will release its second quarter fiscal 2021 results for the period ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, after the close of trading on Nasdaq.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to provide commentary on the business and outlook for fiscal 2021. Speaking on the call will be Michael Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Krom, Chief Financial Officer.