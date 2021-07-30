checkAd

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, will release its second quarter fiscal 2021 results for the period ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, after the close of trading on Nasdaq.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to provide commentary on the business and outlook for fiscal 2021. Speaking on the call will be Michael Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Krom, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and all other interested parties can access the live webcast and replay at the Company’s website: ir.hofreco.com.

About Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

