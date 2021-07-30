Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Board Member

KALISPELL, Mont., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GBCI) Board of Directors and its wholly owned subsidiary Glacier Bank announce the appointment of Michael B. Hormaechea as a Director of the Company and Glacier Bank, effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Hormaechea was also appointed to the Company’s Audit, Compensation, Compliance, Nominating/Corporate Governance, and Risk Oversight Committees.



Michael B. Hormaechea is the manager of Hormaechea Development LLC and has over 25 years of leadership in the real estate development industry for residential, commercial resort and mixed-use projects. He currently serves as a director for Mountain West Bank, a division of Glacier Bank. Mr. Hormaechea earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at the University of San Diego and will bring extensive experience in executive-level leadership, corporate management, operations, strategic planning, marketing, business development and finance.