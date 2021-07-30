checkAd

Healthy Extracts Launches New Corporate Brand Awareness Campaign Following Recent Launch of Breakthrough Nutraceutical Formulation, Ultimate Brain Nutrients ACTIVATE

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading developer and manufacturer of science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based products for heart and brain health, has launched a new company and brand awareness campaign with InvestingChannel, an online financial media platform.

The InvestingChannel audience is largely unique among the top financial portals and major financial publishers, with monthly unique views totaling more than 25 million. Its network reaches more than 18 million retail investors and 2.2 million financial professionals across North America, including financial advisors, insurance professionals and institutional investors.

The new campaign is designed to raise awareness of Healthy Extracts' plant-based, clinically proven heart, immune and brain health formulations, and its opportunities for growth in the multibillion-dollar natural health supplement markets.

The program will raise awareness by building stronger brand recognition through data-driven solutions, including newsletters with up to 280,000 readers, such as Insider Monkey, Activa Traders and Eagle Financial. It may also include native advertisement placements such as homepage posts and article postings on more than 50 sites, including FinViz, Benzinga, Barchart, Kitco and Macrotrends.

“This new marketing campaign reflects how we have arrived at a pivotal point in our growth and development following a key acquisition, and a number of new products set for launch over the next several months,” commented Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts.

“All of this has coalesced to make it the ideal time to raise our corporate profile for the benefit of our customers, distribution partners and shareholders,” continued Pitts. “It is also one of several initiatives we are working on to raise awareness of our unique, clinically-proven natural products, and the enormous market opportunities and competitive advantages they create.”

Healthy Extracts' heart-health products exclusively feature the world's strongest Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit extract in North America. Backed by more than 17 published clinical trials, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit has been shown to naturally reduce cholesterol, improve heart health and address metabolic syndrome. In 2020, the U.S. heart-health supplement market was $4.5 billion, according to a ResearchAndMarkets report, and is projected to grow to $24.8 billion by 2027.

