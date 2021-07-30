BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

BURR RIDGE, Ill., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankFinancial Corporation (Nasdaq – BFIN) (“BankFinancial”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 27, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 11, 2021.



BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, NA, a national bank providing banking, wealth management and fiduciary services to individuals, families, and businesses in the Chicago metropolitan area and on a regional or national basis for commercial finance, equipment finance, commercial real estate finance and treasury management business customers. On June 30, 2021, BankFinancial had total assets of $1.657 billion, total loans of $1.032 billion, total deposits of $1.439 billion and stockholders’ equity of $166 million. BankFinancial Corporation’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BFIN.