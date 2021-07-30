checkAd

Kidoz Announces Record Q2 Network Growth and Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
30.07.2021, 22:40  |  23   |   |   

Strong Advertiser Demand and Technical Development Fuel Rapid GrowthANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network …

Strong Advertiser Demand and Technical Development Fuel Rapid Growth

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today its Q2 2021 Network growth and corporate update.

Network Growth highlights from Q2 2021 include:

  • 256 million monetized impressions were delivered during the second quarter of 2021 recording 33% growth over the 192 million paid impressions delivered in the first quarter of 2021;
  • 115 million video views were delivered during the quarter representing a 35% increase over the 85 million video views in the first quarter of 2021;
  • Over 100 Million rich media ads were played in the second quarter of 2021 for 38% growth over the 72 million in the first quarter of 2021;
  • Paid App Installs and from the Kidoz App Promotion campaigns business line grew by 240% in the second quarter of 2021 over the first quarter of 2021.

Market Position

The Company's continued and increasing pace of growth is attributed to potent market and consumer forces both from the wider digital economy and also specific to the Kidoz niche of private, safe, and contextual advertising. One of the key factors driving growth is the ever increasing dominance of mobile usage and mobile entertainment across all age groups. Mobile is consumers' preferred choice for entertainment and Kidoz provides a safe and high performance platform to reach hundreds of millions of consumers on their mobile devices.

Kidoz continues to increase its market leadership position over its competitors in mobile contextual advertising according to third party tracking tools. The Kidoz SDK is installed in more mobile apps and is used by more app developers than any other contextual network provider. As Kidoz continues to invest in research and development which help to ensure the best results for customers, management believes the Kidoz network will continue to thrive.

Chinese Market Entrance

As AdTech markets continue to grow steadily on a global scale, many previously unavailable regions are opening up to global business. Kidoz has increased its presence in the lucrative Chinese market, with recent partnership announcements with TopOn and TradPlus, two trusted and popular mediation platforms in China. Kidoz is excited to grow these relationships, and will continue to connect with more leading global ad tech companies which will increase our capacity to sell and serve safe media globally. As more and more marketers continue to embrace mobile advertising on a global scale, management believes these media planners will continue to partner with Kidoz to secure the Company's high performance media channels.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kidoz Announces Record Q2 Network Growth and Corporate Update Strong Advertiser Demand and Technical Development Fuel Rapid GrowthANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Gratomic Acquires Remaining 37% Interest in Aukam Property
Nexa Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Including Adjusted EBITDA of US$233 Million
Cloud DX Announces Participation at Virtual Investor Conference
Professional Holding Corp. Reports Second-Quarter Results
StageZero Life Sciences Provides Update on Planned Acquisition of Health Clinics Limited
Emgold Receives Approval To Trade on the OTCQB Market
Link Global Technologies Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Linde Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached)
Clickstream Subsidiary Rebel Blockchain successfully launches the Beta version of its Nifter(TM) ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to ...
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...