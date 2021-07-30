First Keystone Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings (Unaudited)

Total interest income increased by $1,135,000 or 5.9% as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was chiefly due to a $689,000 increase in interest earned on Commercial Real Estate loans and a $702,000 increase in SBA fees. Total interest expense decreased by $1,312,000 or 33.6% primarily due to a $1,493,000 decrease in interest paid on deposits due to decreased interest rates.

First Keystone Corporation (OTC Pink:FKYS), parent company of First Keystone Community Bank, reported net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 of $3,605,000 and $7,483,000, respectively. Net income per share was $0.61 and $1.27 while dividends totaled $0.27 and $0.55 per share, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $2,049,000 or 37.7% as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases in net interest income, mainly due to a decline in interest expense, and net securities gains.

Non-interest income, excluding net securities gains, increased by $690,000 or 23.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. Trust Department income increased $63,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 due to new account openings and higher fees earned on certain types of accounts due to increased market values. Net securities gains for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of $143,000 were realized due to gains on market value fluctuations on marketable equity securities held in the Corporation’s portfolio. Other income increased $612,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The largest contributors to the increase in other income included a $221,000 increase in ATM and debit card income due to increased transaction volume and a $365,000 increase in gains on sales of mortgage loans mainly due to a higher volume of loans sold.

Non-interest expense increased during the six months ended June 30, 2021 to $12,744,000. The $1,174,000, or 10.1%, increase from 2020 was the result of a $583,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, mainly due to an increase in employee profit sharing, training and salaries expense. There was also a $186,000 increase in FDIC insurance expense due to small bank assessment credits being fully utilized in the prior year, coupled with growth in assets. Pennsylvania shares tax increased $177,000 due to an increase in total Bank equity. The increases in non-interest expense are offset by decreases in occupancy expense and expenses associated with foreclosed assets held for resale in the combined amount of $53,000.