The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc., The European Equity Fund, Inc., and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announce Extension of Share Repurchases

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CEE), The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EEA), and The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GF) (each, a “Fund,” and collectively, the “Funds”) each announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an extension of the current repurchase authorization permitting EEA, GF and CEE to repurchase up to 700,849, 1,575,385, and 638,580 shares, respectively (representing approximately 10% of each Fund’s current shares outstanding) for the twelve month period from August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022. Repurchases will be made from time to time when they are believed to be in the best interests of a Fund.

In addition, each Fund announced that its Board continues to reserve its discretion to determine if it would be appropriate to initiate a tender offer during the twelve month period from August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022. Each Board intends to continue to consider this matter on a regular basis.

For more information on each Fund, including the most recent month-end performance, visit www.dwsfunds.com or call (800) 349-4281.

Important Information

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of a fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, a fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below, or above net asset value.

Investing in foreign securities, particularly of emerging markets, presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile and less liquid than the markets of more mature economies, and generally have less diverse and less mature economic structures and less stable political systems than those of developed countries. Any fund that concentrates in a particular segment of the market or a particular geographical region will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly.

