Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units from July 1, 2021 to date, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 50,000 to 736,397,295 common shares with voting rights as at July 30, 2021.