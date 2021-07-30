checkAd

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 23:00  |  21   |   |   

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units from July 1, 2021 to date, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 50,000 to 736,397,295 common shares with voting rights as at July 30, 2021.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on July 30, 2021 at 17:00 Eastern Time.

Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pandemic Becomes a New Opportunity for Used Car Dealers in Thailand as New Car Sales Drop due to Buyer's Limited Budget: Ken Research
Demand for Railcar Spill Containment in Petrochemical Industry to Grow at 5.6% CAGR through 2031: Fact MR Study
Rey Announces $10 Million in New Series A Funding to Expand Access to Mental Health through Digital ...
Propylene Oxide Market worth $29.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
MoEngage Raises $32.5M for Its Customer Engagement Platform on the Back of Surging Growth ...
Future of Ontario Place Toronto to showcase new landmark entertainment and wellbeing destination by ...
Increasing number of medical colleges and their improving infrastructure has driven the Medical Education Market in Malaysia: Ken Research
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
The World's First Study Of A Combination Between The AstraZeneca Vaccine And The First Component Of ...
Modulaire Group announces completion of Tecnifor, Locabox and FAE acquisition
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
VeChain Releases New Milestone to PoA 2.0: Successful VIP-193 Testnet
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...