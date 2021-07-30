checkAd

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 23:00  |  34   |   |   

This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) with information regarding the distribution paid on July 30, 2021 and cumulative distribution paid fiscal year-to-date.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, payable July 30, 2021 and the cumulative distribution paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

 

Estimated Sources of Distributions

 

 

 

 

($) Current
Distribution

 

 

 

% Breakdown
of the Current
Distribution

 

 

 

($) Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date

 

 

% Breakdown of the
Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date

Net Investment Income

0.0217

 

43

%

 

0.1584

 

40

%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

0.0007

 

1

%

 

0.2416

 

60

%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

0.0000

 

0

%

 

0.0000

Seite 1 von 4
TORTOISE PWR &/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) with information regarding the distribution paid on July 30, 2021 and cumulative distribution paid fiscal year-to-date. The following table sets …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eutelsat Communications:  Full Year 2020-21 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oatly ...
BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 SEQUOIA Trial Comparing BRUKINSA ...
Lantheus Announces the First and Only FDA Cleared AI-Enabled PSMA Digital Application, aPROMISE, ...
Aptar Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
GSK announces FDA approval for Nucala (mepolizumab) for use in adults with chronic rhinosinusitis ...
Humana Prices $3.0 Billion Debt Offering
TotalEnergies: Financial Report – 1st half 2021
NIH Advances ACTIV-5/BET-B Trial Evaluating Lenzilumab from a Phase 2 Exploratory Study to a Phase ...
SJW Group Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results, Reaffirms 2021 Guidance, and Declares ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21TortoiseEcofin Appoints New Principal Financial Officer and Treasurer for its Closed-End Funds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) Declares Monthly Distribution and Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) Provides Update on Direct Investments and Portfolio Allocation
Accesswire | Analysen