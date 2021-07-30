ICICI Bank Limited Files Annual Report in Form 20-F

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) filed its annual report in Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021 (FY2021) on July 30, 2021, as required by United States securities regulations. The Form 20-F annual report includes the Bank’s consolidated financial statements under Indian GAAP and a reconciliation of consolidated profit after tax and net worth under Indian GAAP to net income and stockholders’ equity under U.S. GAAP, approved by the Audit Committee of the Board.

Copies of the Form 20-F are available from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website www.sec.gov or via a direct link to the SEC website at "About Us/Investor Relations/SEC Filings" page of ICICI Bank's website: