checkAd

3DX Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Manufacturing Facility/Real Estate

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 23:33  |  38   |   |   

SEATTLE, WA, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire3DX Industries, Inc. (DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a state of the art additive manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Specialty Metal Works, LLC., which includes a 5 acre land parcel and manufacturing facility.

Specialty Metal Works, LLC (SMW) is a Washington-based part manufacturing company, currently operating out of an 8,400 square foot facility.  The acquisition includes 4 CNC Lathes with live tooling, 2 twin turrets, 3 Vertical CNC Milling machines, an Okuma LT 15-MY-W BIG BORE 8 Axis Lathe, a Twin Turret Lathe with 36 tools with Sub-Spindle and a 2021 HAAS VF4SS with a 5 axis control and a TR160 Trunnion along with all tooling and support equipment as well as the land and buildings.

"We are excited to be executing on our business plan via strategic acquisitions. Acquiring Specialty Metal Works will expand our manufacturing capabilities to offer 5-axis machining to our customers and enhances our ability to post process 3D Metal printed parts,” states Roger Janssen, 3DX President and CEO. “Not only do we significantly increase our ability to manufacture parts, we are adding an experienced industry veteran in Mr. Bill Fleischer, president of SMW, to the 3DX team. We will now direct our legal and accounting team to begin the process of putting together the official purchase agreement and completing the required due diligence to finalize this acquisition. We expect to make an announcement on the closing of this transaction by early October,” Mr. Janssen added.

The addition of the SMW’s capabilities and facilities nearly doubles the manufacturing capacity of 3DX Industries, Inc. and allows the company to participate in the larger contract bids available as companies look to source American-based manufacturers for their projects. 

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D plastic printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

About Specialty Metal Works: Specialty Metal Works, LLC is a Production CNC Manual & Fabrication Job Shop specializing in machining castings, Automotive Serpentine Belt Pulleys, Food processing equipment, Marine components, Heat Exchangers, Industrial Elevator & Crane components, & concrete processing equipment. Specialty Metal Works has extensive experience in multi axis manufacturing.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

For additional information please contact:
3DX Industries, Inc.
6920 Salashan Parkway Suite D-101
Ferndale WA 98248
Telephone: 360-366-8858
Email: info@3dxindustries.com

For company news visit OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DDDX/news.

3DX Industries, Inc. web site can be found at www.3dxindustries.com.

Information included on the Company's website is not incorporated herein by reference or otherwise.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

3DX Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Manufacturing Facility/Real Estate SEATTLE, WA, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries, Inc. (DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a state of the art additive manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, announced today that it has signed a Letter of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Communiqué - Orange sets out its 2023 ambitions for three of the strategic high-growth areas ...
RCI Banque: FIRST HALF 2021 RESULTS: RCI BANK AND SERVICES CONSOLIDATES ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND ACHIEVES ...
AMA: 2021 first-half consolidated revenues
Šiaulių Bankas Group results for 1H 2021
ArcelorMittal and the Government of Canada announce investment of CAD$1.765 billion in ...
[iliad press release] Announcement of a simplified public tender offer for iliad shares
Draganfly Announces Pricing of US$20 Million Public Offering in the United States and Common Shares ...
Goliath Drills 67.1 Meters of Quartz-Sulphide Veining, Brecciation and Associated Alteration in ...
Captor Capital Reports 30 per cent Increase in Revenues and 56 per cent Increase in Gross Profits ...
TELUS secures critically important 3500 MHz spectrum licences
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board