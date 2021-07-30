checkAd

CareTrust REIT Sets Second Quarter Earnings Call for Friday, August 6, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 23:39  |  36   |   |   

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Representatives of CareTrust REIT’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results and other current matters the following day.

Conference Call

CareTrust REIT invites current and prospective investors to listen to the call on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The dial-in number is (844) 220-4972 (U.S./Canada) or (317) 973-4053 (International) and the conference ID number is 2899317.

To listen to the call online as a webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the CareTrust REIT website at http://investor.caretrustreit.com. A recording of the call will be available for replay via the website for approximately 30 days following the call. The Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and website frequently disclose information that may be material to investors and the marketplace, and the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to regularly monitor such outlets for important Company information.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

Contact:
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
(949) 542-3130
ir@caretrustreit.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CareTrust REIT Sets Second Quarter Earnings Call for Friday, August 6, 2021 SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Representatives …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Communiqué - Orange sets out its 2023 ambitions for three of the strategic high-growth areas ...
RCI Banque: FIRST HALF 2021 RESULTS: RCI BANK AND SERVICES CONSOLIDATES ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND ACHIEVES ...
AMA: 2021 first-half consolidated revenues
Šiaulių Bankas Group results for 1H 2021
ArcelorMittal and the Government of Canada announce investment of CAD$1.765 billion in ...
[iliad press release] Announcement of a simplified public tender offer for iliad shares
Draganfly Announces Pricing of US$20 Million Public Offering in the United States and Common Shares ...
Goliath Drills 67.1 Meters of Quartz-Sulphide Veining, Brecciation and Associated Alteration in ...
Captor Capital Reports 30 per cent Increase in Revenues and 56 per cent Increase in Gross Profits ...
TELUS secures critically important 3500 MHz spectrum licences
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board