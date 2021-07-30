checkAd

Grown Rogue Issues Shares for Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 23:46  |  24   |   |   

Grown Rogue International Inc. (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”) (CSE:GRIN) (OTC:GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, has announced that it has issued a total of 131,250 common shares to certain officers of the Company relating to amounts owed for services rendered. All of the above mentioned common shares were issued at a price of $0.20 per share and are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on December 1, 2021.

The aforementioned issuances of common shares to certain officers of the Company constitutes a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in section 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International (CSE:GRIN | OTC:GRUSF) is a vertically-integrated, multi-state Cannabis family of brands on a mission to inspire consumers to “enhance experiences” through cannabis. We have combined an expert management team, award winning grow team, state of the art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and consumer insight based product categorization, to create innovative products thoughtfully curated from “seed to experience.” The Grown Rogue family of products include sungrown and indoor premium flower, along with nitro sealed indoor and sungrown pre-rolls and jars.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information on Grown Rogue International please visit www.grownrogue.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grown Rogue Issues Shares for Services Grown Rogue International Inc. (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”) (CSE:GRIN) (OTC:GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, has announced that it has issued a total of 131,250 common shares to certain …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eutelsat Communications:  Full Year 2020-21 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oatly ...
BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 SEQUOIA Trial Comparing BRUKINSA ...
Lantheus Announces the First and Only FDA Cleared AI-Enabled PSMA Digital Application, aPROMISE, ...
Humana Prices $3.0 Billion Debt Offering
TotalEnergies: Financial Report – 1st half 2021
NIH Advances ACTIV-5/BET-B Trial Evaluating Lenzilumab from a Phase 2 Exploratory Study to a Phase ...
SJW Group Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results, Reaffirms 2021 Guidance, and Declares ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Oatly Group AB (OTLY) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Misonix Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Misonix, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste