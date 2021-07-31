checkAd

Borqs Technologies Postpones Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to August 6, 2021

31.07.2021   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a portfolio company of Qualcomm Technologies, today announced the postponement of the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for August 2, 2021, since legal quorum requirements as set forth in the meeting’s convening notice were not met.

The Company has announced that the postponed annual general meeting of shareholders will convene on August 6, 2021 at 10:00am EDT, at the offices of Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP, 1185 Avenue of the Americas, 31/F, New York, NY 10036, USA.

A quorum of one third of the ordinary shares outstanding as of the record date, present in person or by proxy, will be required to conduct the adjourned meeting. The Company believes that it shall satisfy the quorum requirements for this adjourned meeting.

Investor Contact:
Sandra Dou
Vice President of Corporate Finance
Borqs Technologies, Inc.
sandra.dou@borqs.net
www.borqs.com





