Marvel Recieves DTC Eligibility / Engages GRA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC) in the United States. The Company's shares trade on the OTCQB under the symbol MARVF.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through "DTC eligible" have an accelerated settlement period with reduced costs for U.S. investors and brokers enabling the company's common shares to be traded through a much wider selection of firms through an electronic method of clearing securities.

The company also reports it has engaged GRA Enterprises LLC of Belleville, New Jersey to provide investor relations services pursuant to a consulting agreement dated July 29th, 2021. Services will include the production and publication of investor bulletins, distribution of investor bulletins to the consultant's e-mail list, and posts via the Consultant's social media accounts. In consideration of these services, the Company has agreed to pay the Consultant a fee of US$50,000 for a 6-month term. The Consultant is an arm's length party to the Company and may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes. The consulting agreement is subject to TSX Venture approval.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander South, Victoria Lake and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au prospect)
  • Red Lake, Ontario (Camping Lake - Au prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors -Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium- REE's)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director 
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

