Small Pharma Reports First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Highlights
Successful completion of listing on TSX Venture Exchange
$58 million financing enables potential rapid advancement of Small Pharma’s patent portfolio
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) therapies, has today published its first quarter results for the three months ended May 31, 2021. A full copy of the results can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise indicated, all currency references are to Canadian dollars.
Operational Highlights (including post-period events):
- Strong progress in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for lead product, SPL026, DMT-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression
- Completion of fourth cohort in the Phase I component of the study
- Acceleration of Phase IIa with addition of second clinical trial site
- Topline data readout of Phase IIa anticipated H1 2022
- Preparation underway for Phase IIb DMT-assisted therapy clinical trial, anticipated to commence in H2 2022
- Launch of psychotherapy training program ahead of Phase II clinical trials
- Positive discussions with UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) on Phase IIb clinical trial design
- Advancement of other pipeline candidates towards clinical studies including:
- SPL028, prolonged duration DMT
- Anticipate completion of pre-clinical studies by year end
- Start of Phase I/IIa anticipated to commence H1 2022
- Grant of UK patent covering composition of matter protection on a range of novel tryptamines
Financial Highlights:
- Completion of the Company’s “go-public” transaction, by way of a reverse takeover of Unilock Capital Corp. (the “Reverse Takeover”), on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) under the ticker symbol “DMT”
- Successful financing of $58 million
- Loss for the period of $5.2 million (May 31, 2020: $0.4 million), an increase due primarily to commencement of clinical trials
- Operating expenses increased to $3.2 million (May 31, 2020: $0.4 million) reflecting the increased R&D costs, advertising and promotion costs, together with professional fees, salaries and wages
- $52.8 million cash as of May 31, 2021
