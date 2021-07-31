Small Pharma Reports First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Highlights

Successful completion of listing on TSX Venture Exchange

$58 million financing enables potential rapid advancement of Small Pharma’s patent portfolio

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) therapies, has today published its first quarter results for the three months ended May 31, 2021. A full copy of the results can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise indicated, all currency references are to Canadian dollars.